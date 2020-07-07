18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carport recently renovated pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Desired 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Bath in Morada RB! - Rare and desired 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in a private location in Morada. This unit has upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, custom tile, restored cabinets, granite counters, new plumbing, tubs and showers. Enjoy high ceilings and dark plank flooring throughout the living area, central heat and air conditioning, and a huge master bedroom with large closet. Washer and dryer in hallway closet, lots of storage, great natural light and lots of greenery all around. One assigned carport space, plus open off street parking. Clean kept complex features pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis court, and clubhouse.



Located in Poway School District. The closest school is Westwood Elementary School. Coffee shops and restaurants nearby. Near Rancho Bernardo Community Park, Rolling Hills Park and Highland Ranch Park.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE5720022)