San Diego, CA
18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278

18656 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Location

18656 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Desired 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Bath in Morada RB! - Rare and desired 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in a private location in Morada. This unit has upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, custom tile, restored cabinets, granite counters, new plumbing, tubs and showers. Enjoy high ceilings and dark plank flooring throughout the living area, central heat and air conditioning, and a huge master bedroom with large closet. Washer and dryer in hallway closet, lots of storage, great natural light and lots of greenery all around. One assigned carport space, plus open off street parking. Clean kept complex features pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis court, and clubhouse.

Located in Poway School District. The closest school is Westwood Elementary School. Coffee shops and restaurants nearby. Near Rancho Bernardo Community Park, Rolling Hills Park and Highland Ranch Park.

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule showing, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE5720022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 have any available units?
18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 have?
Some of 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 currently offering any rent specials?
18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 pet-friendly?
No, 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 offer parking?
Yes, 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 offers parking.
Does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 have a pool?
Yes, 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 has a pool.
Does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 have accessible units?
No, 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 does not have accessible units.
Does 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278 does not have units with dishwashers.

