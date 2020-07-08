18648 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath townhome in the Mira Lago townhome community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago. 1 car garage is attached and accessible at the ground level. All of the living space is on the 2nd level. The split floor plan provides privacy with each bedroom on either end of the unit. This home also comes with an assigned uncovered parking space nearby.
Townhome features:
- Attached 1 Car Garage with Direct Access - Additional 1 Assigned Parking Space - Stainless Steel Fridge - New Stainless Steel Dishwasher - Gas Stove and Microwave - Private Balcony - Newer Central A/C - Masterbedroom with Ceiling Fan and Walk-in Closet - Laundry Room with Storage in Garage
The master community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago features great amenities:
- (2) Swimming Pools - (2) Spas - Fitness Center - Children's Playground - Tennis Courts - Pond - Gated Access with 24hr Security - Located Near Westfield Shopping Mall - Located Near Lake Hodges Trails - Easy Access to I-15 Freeway - Located within the Award Winning Poway School District
Rent includes trash service but all other utilities are paid by tenant.
Security Deposit is 1 x monthly rent.
No Pets or Smoking Allowed.
Minimum 1 Year Lease Required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
