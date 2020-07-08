All apartments in San Diego
18648 Caminito Pasadero

18648 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18648 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath townhome in the Mira Lago townhome community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago. 1 car garage is attached and accessible at the ground level. All of the living space is on the 2nd level. The split floor plan provides privacy with each bedroom on either end of the unit. This home also comes with an assigned uncovered parking space nearby.

Townhome features:

- Attached 1 Car Garage with Direct Access
- Additional 1 Assigned Parking Space
- Stainless Steel Fridge
- New Stainless Steel Dishwasher
- Gas Stove and Microwave
- Private Balcony
- Newer Central A/C
- Masterbedroom with Ceiling Fan and Walk-in Closet
- Laundry Room with Storage in Garage

The master community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago features great amenities:

- (2) Swimming Pools
- (2) Spas
- Fitness Center
- Children's Playground
- Tennis Courts
- Pond
- Gated Access with 24hr Security
- Located Near Westfield Shopping Mall
- Located Near Lake Hodges Trails
- Easy Access to I-15 Freeway
- Located within the Award Winning Poway School District

Rent includes trash service but all other utilities are paid by tenant.

Security Deposit is 1 x monthly rent.

No Pets or Smoking Allowed.

Minimum 1 Year Lease Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18648 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18648 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18648 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18648 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18648 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18648 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18648 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
No, 18648 Caminito Pasadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18648 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18648 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18648 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18648 Caminito Pasadero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18648 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18648 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18648 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18648 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18648 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18648 Caminito Pasadero has units with dishwashers.

