Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

18574 Caminito Pasadero

18574 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18574 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Come check out this fabulous 2 story, 2 BR, 2 BA condo located in the desirable Bernardo Vista Del Lago community! Available now, this property features high beam ceilings, a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, laminate wood flooring, washer and dryer, central heating and A/C, 2 parking spaces (1 garage and 1 uncovered reserved spot) and PLENTY of guest parking. With the exception of the attached garage, the entire living space is located on the 2nd floor of the property. Rent includes access to the beautiful Bernardo Vista Del Lago Recreation Center which includes 2 pools, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis courts! Sorry, no pets! Please respond to ad with any questions! **All information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18574 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18574 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18574 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18574 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18574 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18574 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18574 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
Yes, 18574 Caminito Pasadero is pet friendly.
Does 18574 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18574 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18574 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18574 Caminito Pasadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18574 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18574 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18574 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18574 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18574 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
No, 18574 Caminito Pasadero does not have units with dishwashers.
