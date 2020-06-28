18574 Caminito Pasadero

Amenities

Come check out this fabulous 2 story, 2 BR, 2 BA condo located in the desirable Bernardo Vista Del Lago community! Available now, this property features high beam ceilings, a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, laminate wood flooring, washer and dryer, central heating and A/C, 2 parking spaces (1 garage and 1 uncovered reserved spot) and PLENTY of guest parking. With the exception of the attached garage, the entire living space is located on the 2nd floor of the property. Rent includes access to the beautiful Bernardo Vista Del Lago Recreation Center which includes 2 pools, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis courts! Sorry, no pets! Please respond to ad with any questions! **All information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.