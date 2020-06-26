All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 18546 Caminito Pasadero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18546 Caminito Pasadero
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

18546 Caminito Pasadero

18546 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18546 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright and Sunny Townhome in Luxury Vista Del Lago - Sun-kissed two bedrooms, two bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo.

This townhome features vaulted ceilings, brand new designer vinyl planking floors in the main living areas and plush new carpeting for the bedrooms, Lovely custom paint throughout as well.
The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator and is open to the living and dining area.

The master bedroom suite features warm neutral colors and plush new carpeting. There is also a spacious open floor closet. Master bedroom suite has dual sinks, a separate water closet, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

This home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, gas fireplace and more.

There is a private patio perfect for al fresco dining or your morning cup of coffee. There is an attached one car garage along with an another assigned parking spot.

Vista Del Lago is a luxury controlled access community that has gorgeous pools, spas, a fitness center, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts and much more.

Westfield North County mall is one freeway exit away. And this townhome is located in Poway School District.

Call now to make this stunning home yours!

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2852742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18546 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18546 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18546 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18546 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18546 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18546 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18546 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
No, 18546 Caminito Pasadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18546 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18546 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18546 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18546 Caminito Pasadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18546 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18546 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18546 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18546 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18546 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18546 Caminito Pasadero has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University