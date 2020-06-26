18546 Caminito Pasadero

Amenities

Bright and Sunny Townhome in Luxury Vista Del Lago - Sun-kissed two bedrooms, two bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo.



This townhome features vaulted ceilings, brand new designer vinyl planking floors in the main living areas and plush new carpeting for the bedrooms, Lovely custom paint throughout as well.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator and is open to the living and dining area.



The master bedroom suite features warm neutral colors and plush new carpeting. There is also a spacious open floor closet. Master bedroom suite has dual sinks, a separate water closet, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.



This home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, gas fireplace and more.



There is a private patio perfect for al fresco dining or your morning cup of coffee. There is an attached one car garage along with an another assigned parking spot.



Vista Del Lago is a luxury controlled access community that has gorgeous pools, spas, a fitness center, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts and much more.



Westfield North County mall is one freeway exit away. And this townhome is located in Poway School District.



Call now to make this stunning home yours!



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



