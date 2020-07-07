18542 Wessex St

Amenities
Wonderful 4BR + 2BA, single level, ranch-style home located in the the Montelena neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo. Hardwood floors in common areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms with organizers in all closets. Granite counter tops, stainless steel stove and microwave in kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom suite. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Whole home fan, solar panels and water filtration system. Access to RB Swim and Tennis Club included with the rent. Washer & Dryer hook-up available. Gardening services included. Easy access to freeways and Westfield North County mall. Located in the Poway Unified School District.
(RLNE4920588)