San Diego, CA
18542 Wessex St
18542 Wessex St

18542 Wessex Street · No Longer Available
Location

18542 Wessex Street, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 4BR + 2BA, single level, ranch-style home located in the the Montelena neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo. Hardwood floors in common areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms with organizers in all closets. Granite counter tops, stainless steel stove and microwave in kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom suite. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Whole home fan, solar panels and water filtration system. Access to RB Swim and Tennis Club included with the rent. Washer & Dryer hook-up available. Gardening services included. Easy access to freeways and Westfield North County mall. Located in the Poway Unified School District.

(RLNE4920588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18542 Wessex St have any available units?
18542 Wessex St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18542 Wessex St have?
Some of 18542 Wessex St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18542 Wessex St currently offering any rent specials?
18542 Wessex St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18542 Wessex St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18542 Wessex St is pet friendly.
Does 18542 Wessex St offer parking?
Yes, 18542 Wessex St offers parking.
Does 18542 Wessex St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18542 Wessex St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18542 Wessex St have a pool?
Yes, 18542 Wessex St has a pool.
Does 18542 Wessex St have accessible units?
No, 18542 Wessex St does not have accessible units.
Does 18542 Wessex St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18542 Wessex St has units with dishwashers.

