Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1829 Granada Ave.

1829 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Granada Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southpark 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, A Must See! - Welcome to 1829 Granada Ave! Located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Southpark and just one block from Balboa Park and Morley Field this 2 bedroom home does not disappoint! Home features all new white oak engineered hardwood, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bath, and a 1-car garage with extra long driveway for ample parking. Backyard remodel is under way and home is just minutes from Northpark and Downtown. This rental is a must see!

(RLNE4475422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Granada Ave. have any available units?
1829 Granada Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Granada Ave. have?
Some of 1829 Granada Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Granada Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Granada Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Granada Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Granada Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1829 Granada Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Granada Ave. offers parking.
Does 1829 Granada Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Granada Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Granada Ave. have a pool?
No, 1829 Granada Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Granada Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1829 Granada Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Granada Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Granada Ave. has units with dishwashers.

