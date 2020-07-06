Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Southpark 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, A Must See! - Welcome to 1829 Granada Ave! Located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Southpark and just one block from Balboa Park and Morley Field this 2 bedroom home does not disappoint! Home features all new white oak engineered hardwood, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bath, and a 1-car garage with extra long driveway for ample parking. Backyard remodel is under way and home is just minutes from Northpark and Downtown. This rental is a must see!



(RLNE4475422)