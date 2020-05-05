All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2019 at 8:51 AM

1805 Columbia Street

1805 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
** Available July 1, 2019 ** pictures are of a similar unit

Rent is $2,595.00; 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit (oac)*

* Enjoy AWESOME views of City and the Bay from your own private rooftop balcony
* Located in the heart of Little Italy
* 1 Parking included in secured garage
(option to lease a 2nd space)
* Water, trash and sewer services paid
* Access to fitness room
* Access to Spool
* Dry-cleaning service available
* Shuttle to the airport available
* Complementary Wi-Fi

Located on the top floor of 3 story building in the Heart of Little Italy
Split level loft with a catwalk bonus area
1 1/2 Bathrooms
Approximately 1100 sq.ft
Patio balcony area located off main floor and a private Rooftop balcony located off the upstairs catwalk with AMAZING views of the city and bay
Full size kitchen with basic appliances
Granite Kitchen Counter tops
Large windows
Plenty of natural light
Track Lighting
Air conditioner
Sealed concrete floors downstairs
Carpet in loft and catwalk bonus area
Washer & Dryer in unit
Walk in closet
Secure gated entrance with intercom access
Secure parking garage with one parking space included

On site management
On site maintenance

*Pets Allowed with Deposit
*Pet rent required $50
*Non smoking

** Now Showing by appointment

For more information or to make an appointment to view the unit please call or weekends call or visit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

