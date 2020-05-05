1805 Columbia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

** Available July 1, 2019 ** pictures are of a similar unit



Rent is $2,595.00; 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit (oac)*



* Enjoy AWESOME views of City and the Bay from your own private rooftop balcony

* Located in the heart of Little Italy

* 1 Parking included in secured garage

(option to lease a 2nd space)

* Water, trash and sewer services paid

* Access to fitness room

* Access to Spool

* Dry-cleaning service available

* Shuttle to the airport available

* Complementary Wi-Fi



Located on the top floor of 3 story building in the Heart of Little Italy

Split level loft with a catwalk bonus area

1 1/2 Bathrooms

Approximately 1100 sq.ft

Patio balcony area located off main floor and a private Rooftop balcony located off the upstairs catwalk with AMAZING views of the city and bay

Full size kitchen with basic appliances

Granite Kitchen Counter tops

Large windows

Plenty of natural light

Track Lighting

Air conditioner

Sealed concrete floors downstairs

Carpet in loft and catwalk bonus area

Washer & Dryer in unit

Walk in closet

Secure gated entrance with intercom access

Secure parking garage with one parking space included



On site management

On site maintenance



*Pets Allowed with Deposit

*Pet rent required $50

*Non smoking



** Now Showing by appointment



For more information or to make an appointment to view the unit please call or weekends call or visit