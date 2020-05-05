1805 Columbia Street

Amenities
** Available July 1, 2019 ** pictures are of a similar unit
Rent is $2,595.00; 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit (oac)*
* Enjoy AWESOME views of City and the Bay from your own private rooftop balcony
* Located in the heart of Little Italy
* 1 Parking included in secured garage
(option to lease a 2nd space)
* Water, trash and sewer services paid
* Access to fitness room
* Access to Spool
* Dry-cleaning service available
* Shuttle to the airport available
* Complementary Wi-Fi
Located on the top floor of 3 story building in the Heart of Little Italy
Split level loft with a catwalk bonus area
1 1/2 Bathrooms
Approximately 1100 sq.ft
Patio balcony area located off main floor and a private Rooftop balcony located off the upstairs catwalk with AMAZING views of the city and bay
Full size kitchen with basic appliances
Granite Kitchen Counter tops
Large windows
Plenty of natural light
Track Lighting
Air conditioner
Sealed concrete floors downstairs
Carpet in loft and catwalk bonus area
Washer & Dryer in unit
Walk in closet
Secure gated entrance with intercom access
Secure parking garage with one parking space included
On site management
On site maintenance
*Pets Allowed with Deposit
*Pet rent required $50
*Non smoking
** Now Showing by appointment
** Now Showing by appointment