18014 Via Rota

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely Remodeled Home with Spectacular View! - Located in 55+ community of Oaks North, this spacious home is not to be missed! As you enter this lovely one story home, you notice the impeccable wood flooring that flows throughout the main living areas including the guest bedroom.



The kitchen beams with stainless steel appliances, a custom cabinets, solid granite countertops and easy car tile flooring. This great space opens to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding glass doors to the side yard.



Your formal dining room leads off the kitchen and to your living room and has a very large window with plantation shutters. You will love the spaciousness of your living room with sliding doors to your back yard and view. Enjoy the view while dining al fresco or simply your morning coffee under t patio cover.



The master bedroom suite also has sliding doors to your patio and is sun-kissed with two windows with the plantation shutters. This bedroom is accompanied by a a full custom walk-in closet. Your master bathroom has dual sinks, granite counter top vanity, separate door for your water closet and shower which is also a Jacuzzi tub!



The second bedroom is just steps away with it's own bathroom just across the door entry. This lovely guest bedroom features the wood flooring,recessed can lights and plantation shutters.



An attached two car garage with storage cabinets and full-sized washer dyer for your adjacent laundry room.



Residency at this home also gives you access to the Oaks North Community Club which has a swimming pool and tennis courts. Also available at the community center is a library, auditorium, and lawn bowling. Oaks North is surrounded by an executive 27-hole golf course and is close to the Rancho Bernardo Winery.



