San Diego, CA
18014 Via Rota
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

18014 Via Rota

18014 via Rota · No Longer Available
Location

18014 via Rota, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Remodeled Home with Spectacular View! - Located in 55+ community of Oaks North, this spacious home is not to be missed! As you enter this lovely one story home, you notice the impeccable wood flooring that flows throughout the main living areas including the guest bedroom.

The kitchen beams with stainless steel appliances, a custom cabinets, solid granite countertops and easy car tile flooring. This great space opens to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding glass doors to the side yard.

Your formal dining room leads off the kitchen and to your living room and has a very large window with plantation shutters. You will love the spaciousness of your living room with sliding doors to your back yard and view. Enjoy the view while dining al fresco or simply your morning coffee under t patio cover.

The master bedroom suite also has sliding doors to your patio and is sun-kissed with two windows with the plantation shutters. This bedroom is accompanied by a a full custom walk-in closet. Your master bathroom has dual sinks, granite counter top vanity, separate door for your water closet and shower which is also a Jacuzzi tub!

The second bedroom is just steps away with it's own bathroom just across the door entry. This lovely guest bedroom features the wood flooring,recessed can lights and plantation shutters.

An attached two car garage with storage cabinets and full-sized washer dyer for your adjacent laundry room.

Residency at this home also gives you access to the Oaks North Community Club which has a swimming pool and tennis courts. Also available at the community center is a library, auditorium, and lawn bowling. Oaks North is surrounded by an executive 27-hole golf course and is close to the Rancho Bernardo Winery.

(RLNE5087869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18014 Via Rota have any available units?
18014 Via Rota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18014 Via Rota have?
Some of 18014 Via Rota's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18014 Via Rota currently offering any rent specials?
18014 Via Rota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18014 Via Rota pet-friendly?
No, 18014 Via Rota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18014 Via Rota offer parking?
Yes, 18014 Via Rota offers parking.
Does 18014 Via Rota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18014 Via Rota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18014 Via Rota have a pool?
Yes, 18014 Via Rota has a pool.
Does 18014 Via Rota have accessible units?
No, 18014 Via Rota does not have accessible units.
Does 18014 Via Rota have units with dishwashers?
No, 18014 Via Rota does not have units with dishwashers.
