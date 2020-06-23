All apartments in San Diego
Location

17965 Pueblo Vista Lane, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
17965 Pueblo Vista Ln Available 01/05/19 Fabulous 3Br+ Loft /2.5Ba 2 story House in Westwood Valley W/Views - Fabulous 2 story House in Westwood Valley W/Views

3Br+ Loft /2.5Ba 2 story House
2000 Sq Ft
Located in Westwood Valley
A/C and F/P
Updated Kitchen W/Granite and Stainless
Tile in Entry/ Kitchen/Family Rooms and Baths
Inside Laundry Room - ( W/D Not Included- you bring your own)
2 Car Attached Garage
Landscaper Included

**This owner prefers NO Pets but MAY consider one small ( under 25 Lbs) pet on a case by case basis with additional Security Deposit**

Westwood Club - Swim/Tennis and Much More included in your lease- http://www.rbwestwoodclub.com/

Poway Schools - Westwood Elementary/Bernardo Heights Middle /Rancho Bernardo High

This home is close to 15/56/Poway/CarmelMountain/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com. -

(RLNE4438310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln have any available units?
17965 Pueblo Vista Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln have?
Some of 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17965 Pueblo Vista Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln does offer parking.
Does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln has a pool.
Does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln have accessible units?
No, 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17965 Pueblo Vista Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
