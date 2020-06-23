Amenities

17965 Pueblo Vista Ln Available 01/05/19 Fabulous 3Br+ Loft /2.5Ba 2 story House in Westwood Valley W/Views - Fabulous 2 story House in Westwood Valley W/Views



3Br+ Loft /2.5Ba 2 story House

2000 Sq Ft

Located in Westwood Valley

A/C and F/P

Updated Kitchen W/Granite and Stainless

Tile in Entry/ Kitchen/Family Rooms and Baths

Inside Laundry Room - ( W/D Not Included- you bring your own)

2 Car Attached Garage

Landscaper Included



**This owner prefers NO Pets but MAY consider one small ( under 25 Lbs) pet on a case by case basis with additional Security Deposit**



Westwood Club - Swim/Tennis and Much More included in your lease- http://www.rbwestwoodclub.com/



Poway Schools - Westwood Elementary/Bernardo Heights Middle /Rancho Bernardo High



This home is close to 15/56/Poway/CarmelMountain/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com. -



