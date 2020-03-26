17776 Corte Barquero

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community.



You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard. This spacious home boasts a living room, dining room and family room along with three bedrooms all with gorgeous new luxury hard plank surface flooring throughout and fresh custom paint . This is the perfect home for visiting guests and entertaining.



You have four sliding glass door exits to your outside oasis from the living room, family room, dining room and master bedroom.

The master bathroom shower has been remodeled with beautiful porcelain tiling. The guest bathroom as well with lovely marble tiling and a contemporary vanity.

Enjoy your two fireplaces for ambiance and warmth. One for your family room just off your spacious kitchen.

Your other fireplace is nicely situated in the formal living room. This is a flex-space- some have preferred this for their formal dining room.

This kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and a bar nook with plenty of space for your kitchen supplies.

In addition, you have a two car garage with extra shelving and cabinets for storage.

But you'll probably spend more time lounging in your back yard or strolling along the stepping stones enjoying the tranquility of this home.



As an added bonus, you’ll benefit from the use of the Oaks North Community Center with its Olympic sized pool, tennis courts, lawn bowling and the countless organized activities.



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE5795088)