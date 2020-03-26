All apartments in San Diego
Location

17776 Corte Barquero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17776 Corte Barquero · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community.

You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard. This spacious home boasts a living room, dining room and family room along with three bedrooms all with gorgeous new luxury hard plank surface flooring throughout and fresh custom paint . This is the perfect home for visiting guests and entertaining.

You have four sliding glass door exits to your outside oasis from the living room, family room, dining room and master bedroom.
The master bathroom shower has been remodeled with beautiful porcelain tiling. The guest bathroom as well with lovely marble tiling and a contemporary vanity.
Enjoy your two fireplaces for ambiance and warmth. One for your family room just off your spacious kitchen.
Your other fireplace is nicely situated in the formal living room. This is a flex-space- some have preferred this for their formal dining room.
This kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and a bar nook with plenty of space for your kitchen supplies.
In addition, you have a two car garage with extra shelving and cabinets for storage.
But you'll probably spend more time lounging in your back yard or strolling along the stepping stones enjoying the tranquility of this home.

As an added bonus, you’ll benefit from the use of the Oaks North Community Center with its Olympic sized pool, tennis courts, lawn bowling and the countless organized activities.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE5795088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17776 Corte Barquero have any available units?
17776 Corte Barquero has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17776 Corte Barquero have?
Some of 17776 Corte Barquero's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17776 Corte Barquero currently offering any rent specials?
17776 Corte Barquero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17776 Corte Barquero pet-friendly?
Yes, 17776 Corte Barquero is pet friendly.
Does 17776 Corte Barquero offer parking?
Yes, 17776 Corte Barquero does offer parking.
Does 17776 Corte Barquero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17776 Corte Barquero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17776 Corte Barquero have a pool?
Yes, 17776 Corte Barquero has a pool.
Does 17776 Corte Barquero have accessible units?
No, 17776 Corte Barquero does not have accessible units.
Does 17776 Corte Barquero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17776 Corte Barquero has units with dishwashers.
