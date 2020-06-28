All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 15 2019

1768 Gentle Current Way

1768 Gentle Current Way · No Longer Available
Location

1768 Gentle Current Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Built in early 2017. Located in a lovely and private family community. 1776 sq. ft. living space + 2 car garage and cozy back area. 3 bedrooms + downstairs den. Master has walk-in closet. 2.5 bathroom which includes a large master tub. New washer and dryer inside home. Close to stores, freeways and beaches. Only 15 minutes to Coronado. Pets welcome on approval (deposit - not increased rent). Only $2,995 a month + utilities and rental insurance. Owner pays HOA. Minimum 1 year lease with option to renew month to month or 6 months thereafter.
Pets area allowed with approval. No loud barking dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Gentle Current Way have any available units?
1768 Gentle Current Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 Gentle Current Way have?
Some of 1768 Gentle Current Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Gentle Current Way currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Gentle Current Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Gentle Current Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Gentle Current Way is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Gentle Current Way offer parking?
Yes, 1768 Gentle Current Way offers parking.
Does 1768 Gentle Current Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1768 Gentle Current Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Gentle Current Way have a pool?
No, 1768 Gentle Current Way does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Gentle Current Way have accessible units?
No, 1768 Gentle Current Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Gentle Current Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1768 Gentle Current Way has units with dishwashers.
