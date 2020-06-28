1768 Gentle Current Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Built in early 2017. Located in a lovely and private family community. 1776 sq. ft. living space + 2 car garage and cozy back area. 3 bedrooms + downstairs den. Master has walk-in closet. 2.5 bathroom which includes a large master tub. New washer and dryer inside home. Close to stores, freeways and beaches. Only 15 minutes to Coronado. Pets welcome on approval (deposit - not increased rent). Only $2,995 a month + utilities and rental insurance. Owner pays HOA. Minimum 1 year lease with option to renew month to month or 6 months thereafter.

Pets area allowed with approval. No loud barking dogs.