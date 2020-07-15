Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table garage key fob access

17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 Available 07/01/20 2/2 Condo on Oaks North Golf Course in Rancho Bernardo. 1 Car Detached Garage. 55 +. - This 1118 sq.ft.condo is being upgraded. New flooring, Stainless steel appliances. More pictures to come. No need to use the elevator to reach this happy hideaway. Washer/dryer are side by side in their own space, and are included. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo. Kitchen is open to dining room and living room. Room for bar stools. The neutral palette will be the perfect backdrop for your own treasures. Large patio. The extra long one car garage has a keyless entry for simple access, as well as room for a golf cart. Besides the golf course views, you will have full privileges at the renown Oaks North Community Center. They're playing Pickle Ball as well as doing Lawn Bowling there these days. Library, craft room, wood shop, exercise room, pool table, ping pong.swimming, sunning, hot-tubbing are popular activities. The Auditorium is home to dances, classes of all sorts. It can also be rented for private parties.

And on and on. The monthly schedule of activities will impress you. And, if you are a golfer, the entrance to the 27 Hole Oaks North Course is close by. Check out their rates online. They are open, again, and the Community Center should be open next week.

To arrange a tour to see this gem, Contact Property Manager, Susan Miller, DRE #00805878, via the Website where you saw this advertisement. Chase Pacific Property Management, DRE # 00576911, is the only company authorized to promote this property. The owners require a tenant insurance policy with their names and Chase Pacific's as additionally insured.

While this information is deemed to be reliable, it is the prospective tenant's responsibility to verify the information herein.



No Pets Allowed



