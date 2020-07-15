All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

17647 Pomerado Rd. #139

17647 Pomerado Road · No Longer Available
Location

17647 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
key fob access
17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 Available 07/01/20 2/2 Condo on Oaks North Golf Course in Rancho Bernardo. 1 Car Detached Garage. 55 +. - This 1118 sq.ft.condo is being upgraded. New flooring, Stainless steel appliances. More pictures to come. No need to use the elevator to reach this happy hideaway. Washer/dryer are side by side in their own space, and are included. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo. Kitchen is open to dining room and living room. Room for bar stools. The neutral palette will be the perfect backdrop for your own treasures. Large patio. The extra long one car garage has a keyless entry for simple access, as well as room for a golf cart. Besides the golf course views, you will have full privileges at the renown Oaks North Community Center. They're playing Pickle Ball as well as doing Lawn Bowling there these days. Library, craft room, wood shop, exercise room, pool table, ping pong.swimming, sunning, hot-tubbing are popular activities. The Auditorium is home to dances, classes of all sorts. It can also be rented for private parties.
And on and on. The monthly schedule of activities will impress you. And, if you are a golfer, the entrance to the 27 Hole Oaks North Course is close by. Check out their rates online. They are open, again, and the Community Center should be open next week.
To arrange a tour to see this gem, Contact Property Manager, Susan Miller, DRE #00805878, via the Website where you saw this advertisement. Chase Pacific Property Management, DRE # 00576911, is the only company authorized to promote this property. The owners require a tenant insurance policy with their names and Chase Pacific's as additionally insured.
While this information is deemed to be reliable, it is the prospective tenant's responsibility to verify the information herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5863980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 have any available units?
17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 have?
Some of 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 currently offering any rent specials?
17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 pet-friendly?
No, 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 offer parking?
Yes, 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 offers parking.
Does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 have a pool?
No, 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 does not have a pool.
Does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 have accessible units?
No, 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 does not have accessible units.
Does 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17647 Pomerado Rd. #139 does not have units with dishwashers.
