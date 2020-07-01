17623 Fairlee Rd - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LISTING DETAIL

You'll love this delightful single story townhome located in the heart of the Rancho Bernardo community. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has a 1-car garage and a bonus designated parking spot.



This 1,190 sq ft home features an open living room layout with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace perfect for cuddling up with a good book. There is a chef worthy stainless steel gas range paired with beautiful granite countertops, deep sinks, and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. The brilliant master bathroom features dual vanities, walk in shower, and sensational Bluetooth Speaker/Exhaust Fan system which gives you the power to Spotify in the shower.

There are a pair of french doors that lead out to the private patio with lovely wood teak flooring.



Features:

Gorgeous Kitchen * Fireplace * Stainless Steel Appliances * Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer included * 1-Car Garage Parking * BONUS: 1 Assigned parking



This home is minutes from the freeway, shops, restaurants and more!



Available April 1, 2020



Address: 17623Failrlie Rd, San Diego, CA 92128

Security Deposit same as rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Phone.



INFORMATION CONTACT: Mission Real Estate Associates and Property Management

DRE# 01871183 Agents: Christina Rounds DRE# 01861996 Email: realestateguidesinsd@gmail.com ( email inquires only please )

