Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:35 AM

17623 Fairlee Rd - 1

17623 Fairlie Road · No Longer Available
Location

17623 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LISTING DETAIL
You'll love this delightful single story townhome located in the heart of the Rancho Bernardo community. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has a 1-car garage and a bonus designated parking spot.

This 1,190 sq ft home features an open living room layout with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace perfect for cuddling up with a good book. There is a chef worthy stainless steel gas range paired with beautiful granite countertops, deep sinks, and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. The brilliant master bathroom features dual vanities, walk in shower, and sensational Bluetooth Speaker/Exhaust Fan system which gives you the power to Spotify in the shower.
There are a pair of french doors that lead out to the private patio with lovely wood teak flooring.

Features:
Gorgeous Kitchen * Fireplace * Stainless Steel Appliances * Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer included * 1-Car Garage Parking * BONUS: 1 Assigned parking

This home is minutes from the freeway, shops, restaurants and more!

Available April 1, 2020

Address: 17623Failrlie Rd, San Diego, CA 92128
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Phone.

INFORMATION CONTACT: Mission Real Estate Associates and Property Management
DRE# 01871183 Agents: Christina Rounds DRE# 01861996 Email: realestateguidesinsd@gmail.com ( email inquires only please )
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 have any available units?
17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 have?
Some of 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 offers parking.
Does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 have a pool?
No, 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17623 Fairlee Rd - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

