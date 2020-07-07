All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17549 Adena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17549 Adena Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

17549 Adena Lane

17549 Adena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17549 Adena Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous Highly Upgraded Single Story 2Br/2Ba Home in Eastview W/Awesome Views - Fabulous Highly Upgraded TwinHome
Single Story - No One above or Below
2Br/2Ba Condo - in Eastview W/ Views
A/C and F/P
Kitchen has Granite Counters and Newer Appliances
Kitchen has alot of storage and a nook
Granite Counters in Bath
Travertine Floors in Living area and Carpet in Bedrooms
Vaulted Ceilings
Views from L/R and Master BR and Patio
Mirrored Closet Door
Private Patio W/Views
2 Car Garage - Must Park in the Garage
1 Small Pet ( Under 25 Lbs) MAY be considered on a case by case basis W/ Additinal Security Deposit

** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before move in**

*** Please Note - This home is Unfurnished - none of the furniture pictured is available in this rental ***

Eastview Community Center is included in your lease- ( Swim /Tennis and much more)

**RB Swim and Tennis Club is Available for a small annual upgrade fee**

Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE3297522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17549 Adena Lane have any available units?
17549 Adena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17549 Adena Lane have?
Some of 17549 Adena Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17549 Adena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17549 Adena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17549 Adena Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17549 Adena Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17549 Adena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17549 Adena Lane offers parking.
Does 17549 Adena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17549 Adena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17549 Adena Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17549 Adena Lane has a pool.
Does 17549 Adena Lane have accessible units?
No, 17549 Adena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17549 Adena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17549 Adena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University