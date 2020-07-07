17549 Adena Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous Highly Upgraded Single Story 2Br/2Ba Home in Eastview W/Awesome Views - Fabulous Highly Upgraded TwinHome

Single Story - No One above or Below

2Br/2Ba Condo - in Eastview W/ Views

A/C and F/P

Kitchen has Granite Counters and Newer Appliances

Kitchen has alot of storage and a nook

Granite Counters in Bath

Travertine Floors in Living area and Carpet in Bedrooms

Vaulted Ceilings

Views from L/R and Master BR and Patio

Mirrored Closet Door

Private Patio W/Views

2 Car Garage - Must Park in the Garage

1 Small Pet ( Under 25 Lbs) MAY be considered on a case by case basis W/ Additinal Security Deposit



** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before move in**



*** Please Note - This home is Unfurnished - none of the furniture pictured is available in this rental ***



Eastview Community Center is included in your lease- ( Swim /Tennis and much more)



**RB Swim and Tennis Club is Available for a small annual upgrade fee**



Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



