Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

17543 Ashburton Road

17543 Ashburton Road · No Longer Available
Location

17543 Ashburton Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
LARGE UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story townhome is located in the Playmor community just off of Bernardo Center Dr.

This unit has over 1600 Sq. Ft. and a private one care garage.

Downstairs offers upgraded tlie floors thoughout the living area, a cozy fireplace and custom plantation shutters.

The kitchen offers tile counters and backsplash, plenty of cabinets for storage and a large breakfast nook.

Upstairs there is brand new carpet.

The master bedroom has it's own balcony and plenty of wall to wall closet space.

The master bath has dual sinks and a large step in shower.

There is a laundry area just off the kitchen that is large enough for your full size washer and dryer.

The complex offers a pool, spa, tennis courts and tot lot.

There is plenty of street parking for you and your guests.

Fro more information or an appointment to view this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management at
(858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.

CA DRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE5388840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17543 Ashburton Road have any available units?
17543 Ashburton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17543 Ashburton Road have?
Some of 17543 Ashburton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17543 Ashburton Road currently offering any rent specials?
17543 Ashburton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17543 Ashburton Road pet-friendly?
No, 17543 Ashburton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17543 Ashburton Road offer parking?
Yes, 17543 Ashburton Road offers parking.
Does 17543 Ashburton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17543 Ashburton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17543 Ashburton Road have a pool?
Yes, 17543 Ashburton Road has a pool.
Does 17543 Ashburton Road have accessible units?
No, 17543 Ashburton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17543 Ashburton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17543 Ashburton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

