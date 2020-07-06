17543 Ashburton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

LARGE UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story townhome is located in the Playmor community just off of Bernardo Center Dr.



This unit has over 1600 Sq. Ft. and a private one care garage.



Downstairs offers upgraded tlie floors thoughout the living area, a cozy fireplace and custom plantation shutters.



The kitchen offers tile counters and backsplash, plenty of cabinets for storage and a large breakfast nook.



Upstairs there is brand new carpet.



The master bedroom has it's own balcony and plenty of wall to wall closet space.



The master bath has dual sinks and a large step in shower.



There is a laundry area just off the kitchen that is large enough for your full size washer and dryer.



The complex offers a pool, spa, tennis courts and tot lot.



There is plenty of street parking for you and your guests.



Fro more information or an appointment to view this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management at

(858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.



CA DRE LIC #01877647



(RLNE5388840)