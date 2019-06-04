All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

17537 Fairlie Road

17537 Fairlie Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

17537 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
17537 Fairlie Road Available 03/22/19 Fresh New Upgraded Playmor Home - This large two story home features new custom paint, flooring and blinds throughout.
You will love the open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the downstairs living space. Your living room has a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings to cozy up to. This open space has a French door access to a very larger enclosed patio with lots of space for your al fresco dining and barbecuing. Adjacent is your formal dining room.

Your huge kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, a breakfast nook, refinished counter tops and comes with a new stainless steel oven range and microwave. A door out to your lovely patio space to serve your created culinary delights. Enclosed laundry space and convenient half bathroom near by.

Your second floor has 2 very large guest bedrooms and guest full bathroom with fresh painted cabinets and refinished counter tops.
The huge master bedroom suite has it's own private balcony for your added enjoyment.
Your new home also comes with a 1 car garage, an assigned parking space and plenty of street parking. This well manicured Playmor community has two sparkling pools and tennis courts for your added enjoyment.

This home is located with easy access to the 15 freeway with restaurants and shopping just a short distance away.

Renters Insurance Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17537 Fairlie Road have any available units?
17537 Fairlie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17537 Fairlie Road have?
Some of 17537 Fairlie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17537 Fairlie Road currently offering any rent specials?
17537 Fairlie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17537 Fairlie Road pet-friendly?
No, 17537 Fairlie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17537 Fairlie Road offer parking?
Yes, 17537 Fairlie Road offers parking.
Does 17537 Fairlie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17537 Fairlie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17537 Fairlie Road have a pool?
Yes, 17537 Fairlie Road has a pool.
Does 17537 Fairlie Road have accessible units?
No, 17537 Fairlie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17537 Fairlie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17537 Fairlie Road has units with dishwashers.
