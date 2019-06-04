Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

17537 Fairlie Road Available 03/22/19 Fresh New Upgraded Playmor Home - This large two story home features new custom paint, flooring and blinds throughout.

You will love the open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the downstairs living space. Your living room has a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings to cozy up to. This open space has a French door access to a very larger enclosed patio with lots of space for your al fresco dining and barbecuing. Adjacent is your formal dining room.



Your huge kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, a breakfast nook, refinished counter tops and comes with a new stainless steel oven range and microwave. A door out to your lovely patio space to serve your created culinary delights. Enclosed laundry space and convenient half bathroom near by.



Your second floor has 2 very large guest bedrooms and guest full bathroom with fresh painted cabinets and refinished counter tops.

The huge master bedroom suite has it's own private balcony for your added enjoyment.

Your new home also comes with a 1 car garage, an assigned parking space and plenty of street parking. This well manicured Playmor community has two sparkling pools and tennis courts for your added enjoyment.



This home is located with easy access to the 15 freeway with restaurants and shopping just a short distance away.



Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773810)