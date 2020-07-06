Amenities

1753 49th St Available 05/04/20 Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Home in Central Location - Walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YwjqkKAWpoN



Updated home featuring open layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. A welcoming entry way opens to a dining area and recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and quartz counter tops. Spacious living room with plenty of natural light looks out to the large fenced backyard. Large bedrooms with full sized closets. Bathrooms feature quartz counter tops, vanity with storage and custom tile in showers.



Additional features include AC and Heat with Nest Thermostat and ceiling fans in living and master bedroom. Original hardwood floors compliment the entry, dining and two bedrooms. One car garage and one car parking in driveway. Laundry hook ups located in the garage.



Central location close to the 15 and 94 freeways. Minutes to San Diego Naval Base, downtown and shopping including Target, Walmart and Sams. Webster Elementary School 2 blocks from home.



(RLNE4779512)