17482 Plaza Cerado #92
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

17482 Plaza Cerado #92

17482 Plaza Cerado · No Longer Available
Location

17482 Plaza Cerado, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17482 Plaza Cerado #92 Available 03/06/20 ***NEW LISTING: 2BR/2BA COZY CONDO IN 55+ OAKS NORTH!*** - Beautiful single story end unit in Oaks North 55+ community. This unit has lots of windows and beautiful views from the kitchen and living room! The spacious master bedroom has plenty of storage space with a large mirrored wardrobe. Includes all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Enjoy all of the amenities offered at Oaks North.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4678676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 have any available units?
17482 Plaza Cerado #92 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 have?
Some of 17482 Plaza Cerado #92's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 currently offering any rent specials?
17482 Plaza Cerado #92 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 is pet friendly.
Does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 offer parking?
No, 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 does not offer parking.
Does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 have a pool?
No, 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 does not have a pool.
Does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 have accessible units?
No, 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17482 Plaza Cerado #92 does not have units with dishwashers.
