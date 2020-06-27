All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1746 Duval Street

1746 Duval Street · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Duval Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1746 Duval Street Available 09/02/19 Charming Two Bedroom House in Chollas Creek - Must see 2 bed/ 1 bath house in Chollas Creek! 826 sq. ft. with a 1 car garage and hard wood flooring through out. Updated kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove-oven, and built-in microwave. Spacious living area with natural lighting. Double pane windows throughout the home for minimal outside noise. Washer and dryer hook-ups located in the garage. Large fenced in yard. Pets OK!

DRE01197438

(RLNE2375320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Duval Street have any available units?
1746 Duval Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Duval Street have?
Some of 1746 Duval Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Duval Street currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Duval Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Duval Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Duval Street is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Duval Street offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Duval Street offers parking.
Does 1746 Duval Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Duval Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Duval Street have a pool?
No, 1746 Duval Street does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Duval Street have accessible units?
No, 1746 Duval Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Duval Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Duval Street has units with dishwashers.
