1739 Donax Ave
1739 Donax Ave

1739 Donax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Donax Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious functional floor plans for easy living include open-concrete family/kitchen/dining rooms, large oversize bright laundry rooms, inviting master bath en suites with soaker tub, separate shower and toilet area. Rich well planned cabinetry and extra storage in double car garages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Donax Ave have any available units?
1739 Donax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1739 Donax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Donax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Donax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Donax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1739 Donax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Donax Ave offers parking.
Does 1739 Donax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Donax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Donax Ave have a pool?
No, 1739 Donax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Donax Ave have accessible units?
No, 1739 Donax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Donax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Donax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 Donax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 Donax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
