17368 Francisco Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

RB 3 Br Pet Family Friendly house with yard garage granite KitchenTEXT 858-815-3596 - Avail NOW for $2990.with good credit.Lovely fully fenced 3 BR PLUS bonus green room.PET FRIENDLY.Newly updated yard.Fruit Trees.Newer flooring.All appliances plus washer & Dryer..Granite kitchen with cabinets.Vaulted ceilings.Ethernet wiring,Dimmable Lights.Pride of ownership.Walk to the RB golf course.RB Swim/Tennis Club INCLUDED .Walk to Country Club of RB.Very desirable quiet family neighborhood. Poway Schools.Shows well.Must see charming house.Pet Ok with $50 PM per pet.extra.See all the pictures,supplement.Must see charmer.2 Car garage.SHOWN DAILY WITH CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT.Avail NOW.TEXT 858-815-3596



(RLNE4951557)