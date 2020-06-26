All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

17368 Francisco Drive

17368 Francisco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17368 Francisco Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
RB 3 Br Pet Family Friendly house with yard garage granite KitchenTEXT 858-815-3596 - Avail NOW for $2990.with good credit.Lovely fully fenced 3 BR PLUS bonus green room.PET FRIENDLY.Newly updated yard.Fruit Trees.Newer flooring.All appliances plus washer & Dryer..Granite kitchen with cabinets.Vaulted ceilings.Ethernet wiring,Dimmable Lights.Pride of ownership.Walk to the RB golf course.RB Swim/Tennis Club INCLUDED .Walk to Country Club of RB.Very desirable quiet family neighborhood. Poway Schools.Shows well.Must see charming house.Pet Ok with $50 PM per pet.extra.See all the pictures,supplement.Must see charmer.2 Car garage.SHOWN DAILY WITH CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT.Avail NOW.TEXT 858-815-3596

(RLNE4951557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17368 Francisco Drive have any available units?
17368 Francisco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17368 Francisco Drive have?
Some of 17368 Francisco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17368 Francisco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17368 Francisco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17368 Francisco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17368 Francisco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17368 Francisco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17368 Francisco Drive offers parking.
Does 17368 Francisco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17368 Francisco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17368 Francisco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17368 Francisco Drive has a pool.
Does 17368 Francisco Drive have accessible units?
No, 17368 Francisco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17368 Francisco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17368 Francisco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
