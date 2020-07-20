All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1724 National Ave
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1724 National Ave

1724 National Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1724 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Barrio Logan

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
PERFECT LOCATION! SECOND STORY UNIT! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! CLOSE TO ALL! ACT NOW! - Minutes to downtown! This home is perfect for someone looking to be centrally located in San Diego, be close to freeways, Coronado, Downtown, Hillcrest, South Park, North Park and National City. Make this yours while you can!

This home includes:
- High Ceilings
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Fresh Paint
- Granite Counter tops
- Street Parking
- Shared Yard

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Street Parking
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT:
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Cats and small dogs with additional pet rent
- Tenant to pay electric, cable & internet
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4792842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 National Ave have any available units?
1724 National Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 National Ave have?
Some of 1724 National Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 National Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1724 National Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 National Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 National Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1724 National Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1724 National Ave offers parking.
Does 1724 National Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 National Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 National Ave have a pool?
No, 1724 National Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1724 National Ave have accessible units?
No, 1724 National Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 National Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 National Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
