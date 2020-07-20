1724 National Ave

Amenities

PERFECT LOCATION! SECOND STORY UNIT! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! CLOSE TO ALL! ACT NOW! - Minutes to downtown! This home is perfect for someone looking to be centrally located in San Diego, be close to freeways, Coronado, Downtown, Hillcrest, South Park, North Park and National City. Make this yours while you can!



This home includes:

- High Ceilings

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Fresh Paint

- Granite Counter tops

- Street Parking

- Shared Yard



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Street Parking

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT:

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Cats and small dogs with additional pet rent

- Tenant to pay electric, cable & internet

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE4792842)