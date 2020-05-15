All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17149 Ruette Campana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17149 Ruette Campana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17149 Ruette Campana

17149 Ruette Campana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17149 Ruette Campana, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
17149 Ruette Campana Available 01/18/19 Campana Villas Condo with View of Gardens - You will love this open spacious upper condo and relaxing on your balcony overlooking one of the many water features of Campana Villas.

The kitchen has an open pass-through window to the formal dining room and lots of space to create your culinary delights. Also plenty of space for a kitchen table for your morning coffee while gazing out through the sunny window.

The living room is spacious a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings and the cathedral ceilings opens up this living space marvelously. There is also a wet bar for your convenience.

The master bedroom has sliding doors to your balcony and a master bathroom suite. This home has two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.

This home is close to shopping and freeway. You have 6 yearly visits to the RB Swim and Tennis Club with option for unlimited visits a year at a very low yearly fee.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17149 Ruette Campana have any available units?
17149 Ruette Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17149 Ruette Campana have?
Some of 17149 Ruette Campana's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17149 Ruette Campana currently offering any rent specials?
17149 Ruette Campana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17149 Ruette Campana pet-friendly?
No, 17149 Ruette Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17149 Ruette Campana offer parking?
No, 17149 Ruette Campana does not offer parking.
Does 17149 Ruette Campana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17149 Ruette Campana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17149 Ruette Campana have a pool?
Yes, 17149 Ruette Campana has a pool.
Does 17149 Ruette Campana have accessible units?
No, 17149 Ruette Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 17149 Ruette Campana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17149 Ruette Campana has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University