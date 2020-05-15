Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

17149 Ruette Campana Available 01/18/19 Campana Villas Condo with View of Gardens - You will love this open spacious upper condo and relaxing on your balcony overlooking one of the many water features of Campana Villas.



The kitchen has an open pass-through window to the formal dining room and lots of space to create your culinary delights. Also plenty of space for a kitchen table for your morning coffee while gazing out through the sunny window.



The living room is spacious a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings and the cathedral ceilings opens up this living space marvelously. There is also a wet bar for your convenience.



The master bedroom has sliding doors to your balcony and a master bathroom suite. This home has two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.



This home is close to shopping and freeway. You have 6 yearly visits to the RB Swim and Tennis Club with option for unlimited visits a year at a very low yearly fee.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



