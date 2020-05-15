17149 Ruette Campana, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
17149 Ruette Campana Available 01/18/19 Campana Villas Condo with View of Gardens - You will love this open spacious upper condo and relaxing on your balcony overlooking one of the many water features of Campana Villas.
The kitchen has an open pass-through window to the formal dining room and lots of space to create your culinary delights. Also plenty of space for a kitchen table for your morning coffee while gazing out through the sunny window.
The living room is spacious a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings and the cathedral ceilings opens up this living space marvelously. There is also a wet bar for your convenience.
The master bedroom has sliding doors to your balcony and a master bathroom suite. This home has two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.
This home is close to shopping and freeway. You have 6 yearly visits to the RB Swim and Tennis Club with option for unlimited visits a year at a very low yearly fee.
Renters Insurance Required
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
