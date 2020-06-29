1714 Oro Vista Road #194

Amenities
1714 Oro Vista Rd #194 - Spacious 3bd/2ba 2 story townhome w/ Private Patio! -
1714 Oro Vista Rd #194
OTAY MESA, CA 92154
SAN DIEGO
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,095 per Month, $2,095 Deposit
PLEASE TEXT ASST. MNGR. NICOLE TO RSVP FOR AN APPOINTMENT AT (619)384-9219 OR EMAIL nicole@sospropertymanager.com
(WE HAVE MULTIPLE PROPERTIES, YOU MUST PROVIDE ADDRESS WHEN CONTACTING)
Extra large 3bd/2ba 2 story townhome. Gorgeous ceramic tile flooring thru-out living area, carpet, 2 tone paint, dining room, washer & dryer hook-ups, lots of wood cabinets with some glass fronts electric range, refrigerator, lots of closet and storage space. Large fenced in patio with storage room. 1 covered parking & additional parking space, pool, spa, and clubhouse. Small pets negotiable. EZ Fwy access to 5, 805, and 905. Near great shops and restaurants.
Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2
Available: NOW
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325
Appliances
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Ceramic Floors
Additional Storage
Exterior Amenities
Pool
Spa
Patio
Gated Community
Other
Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Offstreet Parking
Lots of Closet Space
Wood Cabinets
