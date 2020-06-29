1714 Oro Vista Road #194

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1714 Oro Vista Rd #194 - Spacious 3bd/2ba 2 story townhome w/ Private Patio! -

1714 Oro Vista Rd #194

OTAY MESA, CA 92154

SAN DIEGO

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,095 per Month, $2,095 Deposit



PLEASE TEXT ASST. MNGR. NICOLE TO RSVP FOR AN APPOINTMENT AT (619)384-9219 OR EMAIL nicole@sospropertymanager.com



(WE HAVE MULTIPLE PROPERTIES, YOU MUST PROVIDE ADDRESS WHEN CONTACTING)



Extra large 3bd/2ba 2 story townhome. Gorgeous ceramic tile flooring thru-out living area, carpet, 2 tone paint, dining room, washer & dryer hook-ups, lots of wood cabinets with some glass fronts electric range, refrigerator, lots of closet and storage space. Large fenced in patio with storage room. 1 covered parking & additional parking space, pool, spa, and clubhouse. Small pets negotiable. EZ Fwy access to 5, 805, and 905. Near great shops and restaurants.



Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2

Available: NOW

Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325



Appliances



Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Range

Refrigerator



Interior Amenities



Ceramic Floors

Additional Storage



Exterior Amenities



Pool

Spa

Patio

Gated Community



Other



Pets Negotiable

Dogs OK

Cats OK

Offstreet Parking

Lots of Closet Space

Wood Cabinets



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589



(RLNE4585711)