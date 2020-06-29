All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1714 Oro Vista Road #194
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:13 AM

1714 Oro Vista Road #194

1714 Oro Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Oro Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1714 Oro Vista Rd #194 - Spacious 3bd/2ba 2 story townhome w/ Private Patio! -
1714 Oro Vista Rd #194
OTAY MESA, CA 92154
SAN DIEGO
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,095 per Month, $2,095 Deposit

PLEASE TEXT ASST. MNGR. NICOLE TO RSVP FOR AN APPOINTMENT AT (619)384-9219 OR EMAIL nicole@sospropertymanager.com

(WE HAVE MULTIPLE PROPERTIES, YOU MUST PROVIDE ADDRESS WHEN CONTACTING)

Extra large 3bd/2ba 2 story townhome. Gorgeous ceramic tile flooring thru-out living area, carpet, 2 tone paint, dining room, washer & dryer hook-ups, lots of wood cabinets with some glass fronts electric range, refrigerator, lots of closet and storage space. Large fenced in patio with storage room. 1 covered parking & additional parking space, pool, spa, and clubhouse. Small pets negotiable. EZ Fwy access to 5, 805, and 905. Near great shops and restaurants.

Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2
Available: NOW
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325

Appliances

Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range
Refrigerator

Interior Amenities

Ceramic Floors
Additional Storage

Exterior Amenities

Pool
Spa
Patio
Gated Community

Other

Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Offstreet Parking
Lots of Closet Space
Wood Cabinets

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589

(RLNE4585711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 have any available units?
1714 Oro Vista Road #194 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 have?
Some of 1714 Oro Vista Road #194's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Oro Vista Road #194 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 offers parking.
Does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 have a pool?
Yes, 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 has a pool.
Does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 have accessible units?
No, 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Oro Vista Road #194 has units with dishwashers.
