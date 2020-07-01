All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

17119 West Bernardo Dr.

17119 West Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17119 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Spacious & well maintained upgraded lower level condo available in the Waterbridge complex of Rancho Bernardo. This unit boast in excess of 950 ft.² w/neutral colors and easy maintenance tile floors throughout the main living area w/neutral color carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen is light and bright w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances w/your own washer and dryer available at the unit. The complex has lush walkways throughout with water features, playground, clubhouse, pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. have any available units?
17119 West Bernardo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. have?
Some of 17119 West Bernardo Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17119 West Bernardo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17119 West Bernardo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17119 West Bernardo Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 17119 West Bernardo Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. offer parking?
No, 17119 West Bernardo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17119 West Bernardo Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17119 West Bernardo Dr. has a pool.
Does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17119 West Bernardo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17119 West Bernardo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17119 West Bernardo Dr. has units with dishwashers.

