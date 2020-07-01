17119 West Bernardo Dr.

Amenities
Spacious & well maintained upgraded lower level condo available in the Waterbridge complex of Rancho Bernardo. This unit boast in excess of 950 ft.² w/neutral colors and easy maintenance tile floors throughout the main living area w/neutral color carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen is light and bright w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances w/your own washer and dryer available at the unit. The complex has lush walkways throughout with water features, playground, clubhouse, pool and spa.