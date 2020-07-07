17056 Tesoro Drive

Amenities
Call 858-682-3522 to see this large single level home on a quiet street w/ gorgeous west facing views of golf course/mountains. Move in ready, this peaceful 2BR + Office/Den has loads of storage space. Each BR has a walk-in closet plus you’ll find a walk-in linen closet & utility closet. 2 car garage. Conveniently located near grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, freeway, and hospital. Walking distance (or short drive) to RB Swim & Tennis Club. Landlord covers costs of RB Swim & Tennis Club and Gardner.