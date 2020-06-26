All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

16857 Bellota Dr

16857 Bellota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16857 Bellota Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
16857 Bellota Dr Available 08/06/19 Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story House in Senior Community Seven Oaks - 55+ - Charming 2Br/2Ba single story House in Senior Community Seven Oaks - 55+
Must be age 55+ to live in this home

Upgraded Kitchen with Induction Cooktop
Granite Counters
A/C and Ceiling Fan
All Appliances Included -
Laundry Room W/ Full Size W/D
Laminate floors in Living/Dining/Hallway
Tile floor in Kitchen / Carpet in Bedrooms
Master Bath has Walk /In Shower
Large Back Yard W/ Fruit Trees
1 Car Garage
Gardener Included

Seven Oaks Community Center included in your Lease - Swim/Tennis and Much More - https://www.7oaksrb.com/default.php

**Renters Insurance is required before move in**

Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/
Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE4985685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16857 Bellota Dr have any available units?
16857 Bellota Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16857 Bellota Dr have?
Some of 16857 Bellota Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16857 Bellota Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16857 Bellota Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16857 Bellota Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16857 Bellota Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16857 Bellota Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16857 Bellota Dr offers parking.
Does 16857 Bellota Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16857 Bellota Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16857 Bellota Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16857 Bellota Dr has a pool.
Does 16857 Bellota Dr have accessible units?
No, 16857 Bellota Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16857 Bellota Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16857 Bellota Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
