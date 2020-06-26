16857 Bellota Drive, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
16857 Bellota Dr Available 08/06/19 Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story House in Senior Community Seven Oaks - 55+ - Charming 2Br/2Ba single story House in Senior Community Seven Oaks - 55+ Must be age 55+ to live in this home
Upgraded Kitchen with Induction Cooktop Granite Counters A/C and Ceiling Fan All Appliances Included - Laundry Room W/ Full Size W/D Laminate floors in Living/Dining/Hallway Tile floor in Kitchen / Carpet in Bedrooms Master Bath has Walk /In Shower Large Back Yard W/ Fruit Trees 1 Car Garage Gardener Included
Seven Oaks Community Center included in your Lease - Swim/Tennis and Much More - https://www.7oaksrb.com/default.php
**Renters Insurance is required before move in**
Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/ Entertainment
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557.
(RLNE4985685)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
