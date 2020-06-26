Amenities

16857 Bellota Dr Available 08/06/19 Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story House in Senior Community Seven Oaks - 55+ - Charming 2Br/2Ba single story House in Senior Community Seven Oaks - 55+

Must be age 55+ to live in this home



Upgraded Kitchen with Induction Cooktop

Granite Counters

A/C and Ceiling Fan

All Appliances Included -

Laundry Room W/ Full Size W/D

Laminate floors in Living/Dining/Hallway

Tile floor in Kitchen / Carpet in Bedrooms

Master Bath has Walk /In Shower

Large Back Yard W/ Fruit Trees

1 Car Garage

Gardener Included



Seven Oaks Community Center included in your Lease - Swim/Tennis and Much More - https://www.7oaksrb.com/default.php



**Renters Insurance is required before move in**



Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/

Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



(RLNE4985685)