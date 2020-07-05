All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

16685 Casero Rd

16685 Casero Road · No Longer Available
Location

16685 Casero Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BD 2BA House - 2BD 2BA 1450 sq.ft. House with 2car garage located in the quiet 55+ community of 7Oaks in Rancho Bernardo, large living area with fireplace, HVAC. Conveniently located to shopping, dining with easy access to the freeways.
Small pets ok with approval. All the amenities of the community center & pool are included.

Close to shopping & dining with easy access to freeways.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.
BRE 01426440

(RLNE5183489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16685 Casero Rd have any available units?
16685 Casero Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16685 Casero Rd have?
Some of 16685 Casero Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16685 Casero Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16685 Casero Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16685 Casero Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16685 Casero Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16685 Casero Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16685 Casero Rd offers parking.
Does 16685 Casero Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16685 Casero Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16685 Casero Rd have a pool?
Yes, 16685 Casero Rd has a pool.
Does 16685 Casero Rd have accessible units?
No, 16685 Casero Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16685 Casero Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16685 Casero Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

