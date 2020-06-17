1654 Linwood

Amenities

Charming vintage home in Mission Hills, views to the Harbor - Updated S Mission Hills with large rooms & views to the harbor. Large living room & dining room, charming patio and a one car garage.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



Utilities: w/s charged back, power in residents name

Pet Policy: no pets

Lease Term: 11 months



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



