Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1654 Linwood

1654 Linwood Street · (619) 363-3926 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1654 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1654 Linwood · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming vintage home in Mission Hills, views to the Harbor - Updated S Mission Hills with large rooms & views to the harbor. Large living room & dining room, charming patio and a one car garage.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

Utilities: w/s charged back, power in residents name
Pet Policy: no pets
Lease Term: 11 months

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Linwood have any available units?
1654 Linwood has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 Linwood have?
Some of 1654 Linwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Linwood currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Linwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Linwood pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Linwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1654 Linwood offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Linwood does offer parking.
Does 1654 Linwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Linwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Linwood have a pool?
No, 1654 Linwood does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Linwood have accessible units?
No, 1654 Linwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Linwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Linwood does not have units with dishwashers.
