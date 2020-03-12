All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 26 2019

165 6th Ave Unit 2803

165 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

165 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pristine Private Penthouse with Panoramic Views Available in The Metropolitan Condos - Luxury 3 bedroom Condo Sitting atop of the Omni Hotel - Enjoy living in a Pristine private "Penthouse" with panoramic views located atop of the Omni Hotel, within walking distance of Petco Park, Convention Center and Gaslamp District. Residents at The Metropolitan are pampered with concierge services, private entrance, pool/spa to enjoy life's luxuries that included a separate BBQ area to enjoy the ocean breeze or relax watching T.V. in the community pool area., located on the 22nd floor overlooking the Bay with breathtaking views. This luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Condominium is located in the heart of the Gaslamp District! Renting for $6,800/mo, security deposit $6,800 (o.a.c.), spacious 2,058 sq. ft. residence offers dining room with dining table, living room comes with L shaped couch, chair and a flat screen T.V. with fireplace, designer kitchen that includes gas stove, custom built-in refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and partially furnished with kitchenware, separate laundry room that includes washer/dryer and storage room, A/C. Partially furnished home that provides modern bedroom decor. Master bedroom includes bed set, large flat screen T.V., dresser and night stands, attached bathroom with a cozy bathtub and separate shower and toiletry area. Cozy balcony off of the master bedroom to enjoy the sunset. 2nd bedroom includes a conjoined bathroom along with an ample bed set, dressers and a flat screen T.V. 3rd bedroom is located on the South Side of the condominium and not furnished. 1 year lease term. This one of a kind community provides full-time security, 2 parking spaces, expansive ceiling heights, rooftop backyard to enjoy the stunning views of San Diego Bay, Coronado Island and City lights. This prestigious on-of-a-kind complex and condo is one to call home and enjoy all the lavish luxurious that the Metropolitan offers. Don't allow this exclusive home to pass you by.

To view or for further questions, please contact WeLease at:

(619) 866-3400

www.weleaseusa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 have any available units?
165 6th Ave Unit 2803 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 have?
Some of 165 6th Ave Unit 2803's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 currently offering any rent specials?
165 6th Ave Unit 2803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 is pet friendly.
Does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 offer parking?
Yes, 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 offers parking.
Does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 have a pool?
Yes, 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 has a pool.
Does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 have accessible units?
No, 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 does not have accessible units.
Does 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 6th Ave Unit 2803 has units with dishwashers.
