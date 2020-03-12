165 6th Ave Unit 2803

Amenities

Pristine Private Penthouse with Panoramic Views Available in The Metropolitan Condos - Luxury 3 bedroom Condo Sitting atop of the Omni Hotel - Enjoy living in a Pristine private "Penthouse" with panoramic views located atop of the Omni Hotel, within walking distance of Petco Park, Convention Center and Gaslamp District. Residents at The Metropolitan are pampered with concierge services, private entrance, pool/spa to enjoy life's luxuries that included a separate BBQ area to enjoy the ocean breeze or relax watching T.V. in the community pool area., located on the 22nd floor overlooking the Bay with breathtaking views. This luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Condominium is located in the heart of the Gaslamp District! Renting for $6,800/mo, security deposit $6,800 (o.a.c.), spacious 2,058 sq. ft. residence offers dining room with dining table, living room comes with L shaped couch, chair and a flat screen T.V. with fireplace, designer kitchen that includes gas stove, custom built-in refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and partially furnished with kitchenware, separate laundry room that includes washer/dryer and storage room, A/C. Partially furnished home that provides modern bedroom decor. Master bedroom includes bed set, large flat screen T.V., dresser and night stands, attached bathroom with a cozy bathtub and separate shower and toiletry area. Cozy balcony off of the master bedroom to enjoy the sunset. 2nd bedroom includes a conjoined bathroom along with an ample bed set, dressers and a flat screen T.V. 3rd bedroom is located on the South Side of the condominium and not furnished. 1 year lease term. This one of a kind community provides full-time security, 2 parking spaces, expansive ceiling heights, rooftop backyard to enjoy the stunning views of San Diego Bay, Coronado Island and City lights. This prestigious on-of-a-kind complex and condo is one to call home and enjoy all the lavish luxurious that the Metropolitan offers. Don't allow this exclusive home to pass you by.



To view or for further questions, please contact WeLease at:



(619) 866-3400



www.weleaseusa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5009909)