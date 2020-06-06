1642 Leon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 Egger Highlands
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Imperial Beach has a great open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage space. Very quiet neighborhood. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in garage.
Available for immediate move-in. Non-smoking $35.00 credit check fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
