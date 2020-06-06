All apartments in San Diego
1642 Leon Avenue
1642 Leon Avenue

1642 Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
1642 Leon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Imperial Beach has a great open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage space. Very quiet neighborhood. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in garage.

Available for immediate move-in.
Non-smoking
$35.00 credit check fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Leon Avenue have any available units?
1642 Leon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Leon Avenue have?
Some of 1642 Leon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Leon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Leon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Leon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Leon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1642 Leon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Leon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1642 Leon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Leon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Leon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 Leon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Leon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 Leon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Leon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Leon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
