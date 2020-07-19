All apartments in San Diego
1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard

1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
dogs allowed
Ocean views from every window! Beautifully remodeled upstairs corner unit situated only two blocks from the ocean. Walking distance to great restaurants, yoga studios and drinkeries. 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo with private balcony. 2 parking spots including a private garage big enough for one car and storage as well as one designated parking spot. The condo is situated within walking distance of restaurants and shops but is closer to Sunset Cliffs.NO MORE THAN 2 OCCUPANTS. THIS IS NOT A TYPICAL OCEAN BEACH COMPLEX - NO PARTIES, LOUD MUSIC ETC. VERY STRICT ON THIS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have any available units?
1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have?
Some of 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
