All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1640 1/2 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1640 1/2 32nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1640 1/2 32nd Street

1640 1/2 32nd St · (619) 280-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1640 1/2 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1640 1/2 32nd Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON! REMODELED Studio cottage for rent in South Park! - COMING SOON! Remodeled studio cottage, new appliances, great location, stove, refrigerator, parking space, and water paid!

Sorry, NO pets.

Available May 10, 2020 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,295
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3125090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 1/2 32nd Street have any available units?
1640 1/2 32nd Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 1/2 32nd Street have?
Some of 1640 1/2 32nd Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 1/2 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1640 1/2 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 1/2 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1640 1/2 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1640 1/2 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1640 1/2 32nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1640 1/2 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 1/2 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 1/2 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 1640 1/2 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1640 1/2 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1640 1/2 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 1/2 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 1/2 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1640 1/2 32nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity