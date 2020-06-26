All apartments in San Diego
1631 HORNBLEND ST.
1631 HORNBLEND ST.

1631 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Spacious 3-Story Townhouse in the heart of Pacific Beach! - This newly built 3-story townhouse offers 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walking into the property from the front yard patio you enter the open concept 1st floor that includes vinyl wood flooring, a living room with a fireplace, the kitchen that offers beautiful dark-wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer, and a half bathroom. The 2nd floor houses two spacious bedrooms with a shared bathroom, one room has a private balcony and the other has a walk-in closet. A private master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and private balcony can be found on the 3rd floor along with the roof top patio that houses a large storage closet. This townhouse also includes a keyless entry front door, solar panels, and a 2-car garage. Conveniently located near a variety of food and entertainment options, close to the freeway and only a few blocks to the beach and the bay!

Available: Now
Rent: $4,500
Security Deposit: $4,500
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: None

Be advised:
No pets permitted.
No smoking permitted.

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x102 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. have any available units?
1631 HORNBLEND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. have?
Some of 1631 HORNBLEND ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 HORNBLEND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1631 HORNBLEND ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 HORNBLEND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 1631 HORNBLEND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. offer parking?
Yes, 1631 HORNBLEND ST. offers parking.
Does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 HORNBLEND ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. have a pool?
No, 1631 HORNBLEND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. have accessible units?
No, 1631 HORNBLEND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 HORNBLEND ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 HORNBLEND ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
