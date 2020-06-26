1631 HORNBLEND ST.

Amenities

Spacious 3-Story Townhouse in the heart of Pacific Beach! - This newly built 3-story townhouse offers 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walking into the property from the front yard patio you enter the open concept 1st floor that includes vinyl wood flooring, a living room with a fireplace, the kitchen that offers beautiful dark-wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer, and a half bathroom. The 2nd floor houses two spacious bedrooms with a shared bathroom, one room has a private balcony and the other has a walk-in closet. A private master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and private balcony can be found on the 3rd floor along with the roof top patio that houses a large storage closet. This townhouse also includes a keyless entry front door, solar panels, and a 2-car garage. Conveniently located near a variety of food and entertainment options, close to the freeway and only a few blocks to the beach and the bay!



Available: Now

Rent: $4,500

Security Deposit: $4,500

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: None



Be advised:

No pets permitted.

No smoking permitted.



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x102 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492



(RLNE4890920)