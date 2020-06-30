1619 Hornblend Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Awesome completely remodeled 1 bedroom, with attached back yard. New kitchen with granite counter top includes stainless steel appliances and built in dishwasher & microwave oven above the range. New carpet in bedroom and custom paint throughout. Travertine flooring in kitchen, bathroom and living room.

Close to all, walking distance to the beach, bay and shops. One parking spot included.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 7/10/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.