Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:44 PM

1619 Hornblend Street

1619 Hornblend Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1980060
Location

1619 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome completely remodeled 1 bedroom, with attached back yard. New kitchen with granite counter top includes stainless steel appliances and built in dishwasher & microwave oven above the range. New carpet in bedroom and custom paint throughout. Travertine flooring in kitchen, bathroom and living room.
Close to all, walking distance to the beach, bay and shops. One parking spot included.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 7/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Hornblend Street have any available units?
1619 Hornblend Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Hornblend Street have?
Some of 1619 Hornblend Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Hornblend Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Hornblend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Hornblend Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Hornblend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1619 Hornblend Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Hornblend Street offers parking.
Does 1619 Hornblend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Hornblend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Hornblend Street have a pool?
No, 1619 Hornblend Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Hornblend Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 Hornblend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Hornblend Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Hornblend Street has units with dishwashers.
