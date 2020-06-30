All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1610 San Ferdinand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1610 San Ferdinand
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1610 San Ferdinand

1610 San Ferdinand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1610 San Ferdinand, San Diego, CA 92154
Tijuana River Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Modern 3BR 2.5BA Tri Level Townhome - New Development - New Appliances, Flooring, Fixtures, Pet Friendly - No Breed Restrictions. - ***Available January 3rd***

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

1610 San Ferdinand
San Diego, CA 92154

Located in the Tesoro at Vista del Sur Community

CROSS STREET: Outside of Community is Caliente Ave

DIRECTIONS once you take the exit on Caliente Ave - Turn right on Caliente Ave, Turn left at Airway Rd, make another left onto Santa Serafina, Turn left onto Santa Valentina, and turn left onto San Ferdinand. You can park in the Guest Parking in the Community.

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Estimated 1485 sq. ft.
Tri-Level Townhome
Attached 2 Car Garage
Central AC & Heat
Built-in 2019

**New Appliances**
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Kitchen Island
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Recessed Lighting & Modern Light Fixtures

New Neutral Paint Throughout
Open Floor Plan
Vinyl Plant Floor Throughout
Carpet on Stairwails
Carpet in All Bedrooms
Tile Flooring at Entry
2 Car Garage
Central AC/Heat
Private Fenced Courtyard with Artifical Turf

1ST FLOOR
Entry Level
Tile Flooring
Closet
2 Car Garage

2ND FLOOR
Kitchen
Living Room
Dining Area
Recessed Lighting
Large Balcony off Living Room
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Area - Full Size
Half Bath

3RD FLOOR
All Bedrooms
2nd Full Bath - Tub/Shower Combo
Upgraded Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom with built-in's

COMMUNITY FEATURES
2 Pools
Spa
BBQ's
Playground
Club House
Guest Parking - Vehicles must be registered through app

CLOSE TO:
Schools
Performing Arts Center
DMV
Parks
Kaiser Hospital
Las Americas

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
Landscaping - Maintaining Turf

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2695.00

HOA REGISTRATION FEES:
New Tenants to pay for their access cards for the common areas.
Cards are $100 per card - Max 2

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog 65LBS or Less
**No Breed Restrictions**
Pet Deposit - $250 Per Pet.
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ . This must be completed once you are approved.**

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5362510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 San Ferdinand have any available units?
1610 San Ferdinand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 San Ferdinand have?
Some of 1610 San Ferdinand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 San Ferdinand currently offering any rent specials?
1610 San Ferdinand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 San Ferdinand pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 San Ferdinand is pet friendly.
Does 1610 San Ferdinand offer parking?
Yes, 1610 San Ferdinand offers parking.
Does 1610 San Ferdinand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 San Ferdinand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 San Ferdinand have a pool?
Yes, 1610 San Ferdinand has a pool.
Does 1610 San Ferdinand have accessible units?
No, 1610 San Ferdinand does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 San Ferdinand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 San Ferdinand has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University