Amenities
Modern 3BR 2.5BA Tri Level Townhome - New Development - New Appliances, Flooring, Fixtures, Pet Friendly - No Breed Restrictions. - ***Available January 3rd***
1610 San Ferdinand
San Diego, CA 92154
Located in the Tesoro at Vista del Sur Community
CROSS STREET: Outside of Community is Caliente Ave
DIRECTIONS once you take the exit on Caliente Ave - Turn right on Caliente Ave, Turn left at Airway Rd, make another left onto Santa Serafina, Turn left onto Santa Valentina, and turn left onto San Ferdinand. You can park in the Guest Parking in the Community.
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Estimated 1485 sq. ft.
Tri-Level Townhome
Attached 2 Car Garage
Central AC & Heat
Built-in 2019
**New Appliances**
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Kitchen Island
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Recessed Lighting & Modern Light Fixtures
New Neutral Paint Throughout
Open Floor Plan
Vinyl Plant Floor Throughout
Carpet on Stairwails
Carpet in All Bedrooms
Tile Flooring at Entry
2 Car Garage
Central AC/Heat
Private Fenced Courtyard with Artifical Turf
1ST FLOOR
Entry Level
Tile Flooring
Closet
2 Car Garage
2ND FLOOR
Kitchen
Living Room
Dining Area
Recessed Lighting
Large Balcony off Living Room
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Area - Full Size
Half Bath
3RD FLOOR
All Bedrooms
2nd Full Bath - Tub/Shower Combo
Upgraded Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom with built-in's
COMMUNITY FEATURES
2 Pools
Spa
BBQ's
Playground
Club House
Guest Parking - Vehicles must be registered through app
CLOSE TO:
Schools
Performing Arts Center
DMV
Parks
Kaiser Hospital
Las Americas
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
Landscaping - Maintaining Turf
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2695.00
HOA REGISTRATION FEES:
New Tenants to pay for their access cards for the common areas.
Cards are $100 per card - Max 2
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog 65LBS or Less
**No Breed Restrictions**
Pet Deposit - $250 Per Pet.
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ . This must be completed once you are approved.**
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
