Modern 3BR 2.5BA Tri Level Townhome - New Development - New Appliances, Flooring, Fixtures, Pet Friendly - No Breed Restrictions. - ***Available January 3rd***



1610 San Ferdinand

San Diego, CA 92154



Located in the Tesoro at Vista del Sur Community



CROSS STREET: Outside of Community is Caliente Ave



DIRECTIONS once you take the exit on Caliente Ave - Turn right on Caliente Ave, Turn left at Airway Rd, make another left onto Santa Serafina, Turn left onto Santa Valentina, and turn left onto San Ferdinand. You can park in the Guest Parking in the Community.



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths

Estimated 1485 sq. ft.

Tri-Level Townhome

Attached 2 Car Garage

Central AC & Heat

Built-in 2019



**New Appliances**

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Kitchen Island

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Recessed Lighting & Modern Light Fixtures



New Neutral Paint Throughout

Open Floor Plan

Vinyl Plant Floor Throughout

Carpet on Stairwails

Carpet in All Bedrooms

Tile Flooring at Entry

2 Car Garage

Central AC/Heat

Private Fenced Courtyard with Artifical Turf



1ST FLOOR

Entry Level

Tile Flooring

Closet

2 Car Garage



2ND FLOOR

Kitchen

Living Room

Dining Area

Recessed Lighting

Large Balcony off Living Room

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Area - Full Size

Half Bath



3RD FLOOR

All Bedrooms

2nd Full Bath - Tub/Shower Combo

Upgraded Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom with built-in's



COMMUNITY FEATURES

2 Pools

Spa

BBQ's

Playground

Club House

Guest Parking - Vehicles must be registered through app



CLOSE TO:

Schools

Performing Arts Center

DMV

Parks

Kaiser Hospital

Las Americas



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone

Landscaping - Maintaining Turf



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2695.00



HOA REGISTRATION FEES:

New Tenants to pay for their access cards for the common areas.

Cards are $100 per card - Max 2



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets - Cat or Dog 65LBS or Less

**No Breed Restrictions**

Pet Deposit - $250 Per Pet.

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ . This must be completed once you are approved.**



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



