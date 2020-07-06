16061 Avenida Aveiro

Amenities
Single story house in Las Brisas, Bernardo Heights. Highly upgraded with new kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, hardwood floors. Open concept island kitchen /breakfast area/family room with french doors into covered patio. Superb location in walking distance to Sprouts shopping center with several restaurants, pharmacy, salon, cleaners and more. Bernardo Heights Community Center w/world class facilities is included. A smaller club house w/pool, spa, party room is just up the street. Call/text 858-229-4782.