Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

16061 Avenida Aveiro

16061 Avenida Aveiro · No Longer Available
Location

16061 Avenida Aveiro, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Single story house in Las Brisas, Bernardo Heights. Highly upgraded with new kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, hardwood floors. Open concept island kitchen /breakfast area/family room with french doors into covered patio. Superb location in walking distance to Sprouts shopping center with several restaurants, pharmacy, salon, cleaners and more. Bernardo Heights Community Center w/world class facilities is included. A smaller club house w/pool, spa, party room is just up the street. Call/text 858-229-4782.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16061 Avenida Aveiro have any available units?
16061 Avenida Aveiro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16061 Avenida Aveiro have?
Some of 16061 Avenida Aveiro's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16061 Avenida Aveiro currently offering any rent specials?
16061 Avenida Aveiro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16061 Avenida Aveiro pet-friendly?
No, 16061 Avenida Aveiro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16061 Avenida Aveiro offer parking?
Yes, 16061 Avenida Aveiro offers parking.
Does 16061 Avenida Aveiro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16061 Avenida Aveiro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16061 Avenida Aveiro have a pool?
Yes, 16061 Avenida Aveiro has a pool.
Does 16061 Avenida Aveiro have accessible units?
Yes, 16061 Avenida Aveiro has accessible units.
Does 16061 Avenida Aveiro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16061 Avenida Aveiro has units with dishwashers.

