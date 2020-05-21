1605 Pentecost Way

Amenities

dishwasher pool some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community. This spacious unit boasts plenty of storage room with a dinning area and living rom. Kitchen appliances included stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Conveniently located and easy access to the 94 freeway. Water and Trash included in rent. Complex has 2 pools for the summer days ahead.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.