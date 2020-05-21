1605 Pentecost Way

Amenities
Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community. This spacious unit boasts plenty of storage room with a dinning area and living rom. Kitchen appliances included stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Conveniently located and easy access to the 94 freeway. Water and Trash included in rent. Complex has 2 pools for the summer days ahead.
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
