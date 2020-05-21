All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

1605 Pentecost Way

1605 Pentecost Way · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Pentecost Way, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community. This spacious unit boasts plenty of storage room with a dinning area and living rom. Kitchen appliances included stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Conveniently located and easy access to the 94 freeway. Water and Trash included in rent. Complex has 2 pools for the summer days ahead.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Pentecost Way have any available units?
1605 Pentecost Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Pentecost Way have?
Some of 1605 Pentecost Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Pentecost Way currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Pentecost Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Pentecost Way pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Pentecost Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1605 Pentecost Way offer parking?
No, 1605 Pentecost Way does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Pentecost Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Pentecost Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Pentecost Way have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Pentecost Way has a pool.
Does 1605 Pentecost Way have accessible units?
No, 1605 Pentecost Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Pentecost Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Pentecost Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
