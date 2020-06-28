Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

16012 Tierney Glen Available 11/16/19 Del Sur, 16012 Tierney Glen, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, 6 Community Pools, Spas and Parks! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located in the sought after Bridgewalk II at Del Sur development. Walk to one of the many community parks with pool, spa, picnic areas and playgrounds. Kitchen has wood floors, center island, sparkling granite counters, walk in pantry, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has wood floors and recessed lighting. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a gas log fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors and a pedestal sink. Loft / Office upstairs. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, wall mounted 70 flat screen TV in AS-IS condition, walk in closet with organizer and mirrored door, garden tub and separate shower.



Enjoy Del Surs six neighborhood parks almost feel like your own backyard. Almost every home is just a short stroll away from a neighborhood park, each with its own personality. Share a picnic with friends. Go for a walk. Or take a dip in one of the solar-heated swimming pools open year-round. - See more at: http://www.delsurliving.com/del-sur-life/parks-pools#sthash.OHeheVKC.dpuf More than 1,000 acres of natural open space above Rancho Santa Fe provides the ideal backdrop for your home. Ride your bike or take a morning stroll on the 18 miles of trails that also connect the community to the 4,000-acre Black Mountain Open Space Park - See more at: http://www.delsurliving.com/del-sur-life/



