16012 Tierney Glen
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

16012 Tierney Glen

16012 Tierney Gln · No Longer Available
Location

16012 Tierney Gln, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
16012 Tierney Glen Available 11/16/19 Del Sur, 16012 Tierney Glen, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, 6 Community Pools, Spas and Parks! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located in the sought after Bridgewalk II at Del Sur development. Walk to one of the many community parks with pool, spa, picnic areas and playgrounds. Kitchen has wood floors, center island, sparkling granite counters, walk in pantry, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has wood floors and recessed lighting. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a gas log fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors and a pedestal sink. Loft / Office upstairs. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, wall mounted 70 flat screen TV in AS-IS condition, walk in closet with organizer and mirrored door, garden tub and separate shower.

Enjoy Del Surs six neighborhood parks almost feel like your own backyard. Almost every home is just a short stroll away from a neighborhood park, each with its own personality. Share a picnic with friends. Go for a walk. Or take a dip in one of the solar-heated swimming pools open year-round. - See more at: http://www.delsurliving.com/del-sur-life/parks-pools#sthash.OHeheVKC.dpuf More than 1,000 acres of natural open space above Rancho Santa Fe provides the ideal backdrop for your home. Ride your bike or take a morning stroll on the 18 miles of trails that also connect the community to the 4,000-acre Black Mountain Open Space Park - See more at: http://www.delsurliving.com/del-sur-life/

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2464702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16012 Tierney Glen have any available units?
16012 Tierney Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16012 Tierney Glen have?
Some of 16012 Tierney Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16012 Tierney Glen currently offering any rent specials?
16012 Tierney Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16012 Tierney Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 16012 Tierney Glen is pet friendly.
Does 16012 Tierney Glen offer parking?
Yes, 16012 Tierney Glen offers parking.
Does 16012 Tierney Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16012 Tierney Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16012 Tierney Glen have a pool?
Yes, 16012 Tierney Glen has a pool.
Does 16012 Tierney Glen have accessible units?
No, 16012 Tierney Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 16012 Tierney Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16012 Tierney Glen has units with dishwashers.
