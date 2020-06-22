16007 Caminito De Linda

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Bernardo Heights! All major appliances included. Washer and dryer located in laundry room. Fireplace in the living room. New carpet throughout! 2 car attached garage. Fenced back patio. Community offers BBQ area, Playground, Club House, Gym, Tennis Courts and pool and spa. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 8/31/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.