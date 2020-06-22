All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:26 PM

16007 Caminito De Linda

16007 Caminito De Linda · No Longer Available
Location

16007 Caminito De Linda, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Bernardo Heights! All major appliances included. Washer and dryer located in laundry room. Fireplace in the living room. New carpet throughout! 2 car attached garage. Fenced back patio. Community offers BBQ area, Playground, Club House, Gym, Tennis Courts and pool and spa. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/673447

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 8/31/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16007 Caminito De Linda have any available units?
16007 Caminito De Linda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16007 Caminito De Linda have?
Some of 16007 Caminito De Linda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16007 Caminito De Linda currently offering any rent specials?
16007 Caminito De Linda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16007 Caminito De Linda pet-friendly?
No, 16007 Caminito De Linda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16007 Caminito De Linda offer parking?
Yes, 16007 Caminito De Linda does offer parking.
Does 16007 Caminito De Linda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16007 Caminito De Linda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16007 Caminito De Linda have a pool?
Yes, 16007 Caminito De Linda has a pool.
Does 16007 Caminito De Linda have accessible units?
No, 16007 Caminito De Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 16007 Caminito De Linda have units with dishwashers?
No, 16007 Caminito De Linda does not have units with dishwashers.
