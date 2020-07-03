All apartments in San Diego
15960 Camino Codorniz
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

15960 Camino Codorniz

15960 Camino Codorniz · No Longer Available
Location

15960 Camino Codorniz, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Modern Contemporary Home in the Desirable Camino Bernardo Community - This open spaced two story home is situated in the wonderful community of Camino Bernardo. As you enter the home, you will notice the modern and contemporary designs. The downstairs features a gorgeous wood laminate flooring that covers the family room and kitchen.

As you enter the kitchen, you will be amazed at the amount of cabinet and counter space that compliments the sleek design of the kitchen. The home does feature stainless steel appliances including a dual-oven.

Expanding from the kitchen is the family room which includes a fireplace and a wet bar for an incredible entertainment area. As you continue through the downstairs, you will find an extra office room and further down is the garage entrance.

As you make your way up the staircase, you will come across the Master suite. Plenty of space for your living needs as well as an outside balcony for a fresh breeze of air. Also in the master, will be an amazingly upgraded bathroom fit with an elegant shower and sinks.

Also upstairs you will find the extra bedrooms and plenty of cabinet/storage space. This wonderful property is close to many shopping outlets as well as community parks and centers.

Renters Insurance Required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5342386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15960 Camino Codorniz have any available units?
15960 Camino Codorniz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15960 Camino Codorniz have?
Some of 15960 Camino Codorniz's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15960 Camino Codorniz currently offering any rent specials?
15960 Camino Codorniz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15960 Camino Codorniz pet-friendly?
Yes, 15960 Camino Codorniz is pet friendly.
Does 15960 Camino Codorniz offer parking?
Yes, 15960 Camino Codorniz offers parking.
Does 15960 Camino Codorniz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15960 Camino Codorniz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15960 Camino Codorniz have a pool?
No, 15960 Camino Codorniz does not have a pool.
Does 15960 Camino Codorniz have accessible units?
No, 15960 Camino Codorniz does not have accessible units.
Does 15960 Camino Codorniz have units with dishwashers?
No, 15960 Camino Codorniz does not have units with dishwashers.

