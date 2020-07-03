15960 Camino Codorniz

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lovely Modern Contemporary Home in the Desirable Camino Bernardo Community - This open spaced two story home is situated in the wonderful community of Camino Bernardo. As you enter the home, you will notice the modern and contemporary designs. The downstairs features a gorgeous wood laminate flooring that covers the family room and kitchen.



As you enter the kitchen, you will be amazed at the amount of cabinet and counter space that compliments the sleek design of the kitchen. The home does feature stainless steel appliances including a dual-oven.



Expanding from the kitchen is the family room which includes a fireplace and a wet bar for an incredible entertainment area. As you continue through the downstairs, you will find an extra office room and further down is the garage entrance.



As you make your way up the staircase, you will come across the Master suite. Plenty of space for your living needs as well as an outside balcony for a fresh breeze of air. Also in the master, will be an amazingly upgraded bathroom fit with an elegant shower and sinks.



Also upstairs you will find the extra bedrooms and plenty of cabinet/storage space. This wonderful property is close to many shopping outlets as well as community parks and centers.



Renters Insurance Required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5342386)