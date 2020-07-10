15943 Sunnyfield Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

High Country West/Rancho Bernardo Cutie, Patio Home. 2/2, 1230 sq. ft.. - Available SOON! Ask anyone about living here. They tell us that they love the proximity to Turtleback Elementary. They love the Club. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has front and back patios, interior laundry, attached 2 car garage, and comes with a gardener. Light and bright kitchen, interior laundry hookups. Gas Fireplace in the living room. High Country West facilities include a Pool, Spa, Playground, Basketball, Racquetball, and Tennis Courts. There is no age restriction. Designated schools in the Poway School District are: Turtleback Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, and Rancho Bernardo High.

Tenant to provide Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Great workbench and peg board and shelving in garage. A putterer's dream.

To request a tour, contact Susan Miller. (DRE# 00805878).

858.945.2360. Cell/Text. Best to contact through the website where you viewed the ad. Chase Pacific Property Management, (DRE# 00576911), is the only company contracted to show this property.

A tenant insurance policy is required, and must include Chase Pacific as the additional insured.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5171268)