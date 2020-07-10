All apartments in San Diego
15943 Sunnyfield Place

15943 Sunnyfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

15943 Sunnyfield Place, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
High Country West/Rancho Bernardo Cutie, Patio Home. 2/2, 1230 sq. ft.. - Available SOON! Ask anyone about living here. They tell us that they love the proximity to Turtleback Elementary. They love the Club. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has front and back patios, interior laundry, attached 2 car garage, and comes with a gardener. Light and bright kitchen, interior laundry hookups. Gas Fireplace in the living room. High Country West facilities include a Pool, Spa, Playground, Basketball, Racquetball, and Tennis Courts. There is no age restriction. Designated schools in the Poway School District are: Turtleback Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, and Rancho Bernardo High.
Tenant to provide Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Great workbench and peg board and shelving in garage. A putterer's dream.
To request a tour, contact Susan Miller. (DRE# 00805878).
858.945.2360. Cell/Text. Best to contact through the website where you viewed the ad. Chase Pacific Property Management, (DRE# 00576911), is the only company contracted to show this property.
A tenant insurance policy is required, and must include Chase Pacific as the additional insured.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15943 Sunnyfield Place have any available units?
15943 Sunnyfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15943 Sunnyfield Place have?
Some of 15943 Sunnyfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15943 Sunnyfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
15943 Sunnyfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15943 Sunnyfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 15943 Sunnyfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15943 Sunnyfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 15943 Sunnyfield Place offers parking.
Does 15943 Sunnyfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15943 Sunnyfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15943 Sunnyfield Place have a pool?
Yes, 15943 Sunnyfield Place has a pool.
Does 15943 Sunnyfield Place have accessible units?
No, 15943 Sunnyfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15943 Sunnyfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15943 Sunnyfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.

