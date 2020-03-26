1580 Parrot Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with separate studio apartment in Fairmont Park - Beautifully updated three bedroom, single story home with studio apartment in Fairmont Park. Large open kitchen with eat in area. Extra large living room and nice sized bedrooms. Laundry room. Gorgeous backyard with outdoor living area and bbq.

Studio apartment with one bath and kitchenette, attached to the back part of the house with a separate entrance.

Property is on solar so SDG&E is low. Landscape included.



(RLNE3798751)