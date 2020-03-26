All apartments in San Diego
1580 Parrot Street

Location

1580 Parrot Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with separate studio apartment in Fairmont Park - Beautifully updated three bedroom, single story home with studio apartment in Fairmont Park. Large open kitchen with eat in area. Extra large living room and nice sized bedrooms. Laundry room. Gorgeous backyard with outdoor living area and bbq.
Studio apartment with one bath and kitchenette, attached to the back part of the house with a separate entrance.
Property is on solar so SDG&E is low. Landscape included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Parrot Street have any available units?
1580 Parrot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1580 Parrot Street currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Parrot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Parrot Street pet-friendly?
No, 1580 Parrot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1580 Parrot Street offer parking?
No, 1580 Parrot Street does not offer parking.
Does 1580 Parrot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 Parrot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Parrot Street have a pool?
No, 1580 Parrot Street does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Parrot Street have accessible units?
No, 1580 Parrot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Parrot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 Parrot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 Parrot Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1580 Parrot Street does not have units with air conditioning.
