Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool tennis court clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful panoramic views from this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Rancho Bernardo, west of the 15. Located in the desirable neighborhood of Camino Bernardo which offers a pool, jacuzzi, club house and tennis courts. Zoned for the best of Poway schools. Call Lisa at 858-722-4484 for showings.