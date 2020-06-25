1555 Northrim Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Description



Townhouse Available in Park-like development of North Rim! 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the park-like development of North Rim! The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave dishwasher, newer cabinets, and counters with a generous amount of storage and cooking prep space. The spacious master bedroom features a separate, attached space perfect for an at home office or lounging area. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors and an attached bathroom. This townhouse includes 2 private patios, an attached two car garage and an in unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, spa, library, clubhouse, and tennis courts. he North Rim community is close to freeways, parks, tons of restaurants, shopping and so much more. This townhouse is perfectly placed to enjoy the full experience of San Diego. Water and trash included. Pets are allowed with owner approval.