San Diego, CA
1555 Northrim Ct
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

1555 Northrim Ct

1555 Northrim Court · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Northrim Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Description

Townhouse Available in Park-like development of North Rim! 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the park-like development of North Rim! The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave dishwasher, newer cabinets, and counters with a generous amount of storage and cooking prep space. The spacious master bedroom features a separate, attached space perfect for an at home office or lounging area. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors and an attached bathroom. This townhouse includes 2 private patios, an attached two car garage and an in unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, spa, library, clubhouse, and tennis courts. he North Rim community is close to freeways, parks, tons of restaurants, shopping and so much more. This townhouse is perfectly placed to enjoy the full experience of San Diego. Water and trash included. Pets are allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Northrim Ct have any available units?
1555 Northrim Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Northrim Ct have?
Some of 1555 Northrim Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Northrim Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Northrim Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Northrim Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Northrim Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Northrim Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Northrim Ct offers parking.
Does 1555 Northrim Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 Northrim Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Northrim Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Northrim Ct has a pool.
Does 1555 Northrim Ct have accessible units?
No, 1555 Northrim Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Northrim Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 Northrim Ct has units with dishwashers.
