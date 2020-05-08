All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1540 Robinson Ave

1540 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sunny and spacious Hillcrest townhouse with a private side yard that includes a patio, fire pit, and fountain. Built in 2008, this 4 level home has an open floor plan w/ solid maple floors on the main (2nd) story and a beautiful kitchen. The kitchen opens directly into the dining room and living room with sliding doors that provide access into the side yard. The second floor also has a half bath.

The 3rd floor has 2 rooms, each with private balconies, one set up as a bedroom and the other as an office, but can also serve as a guest room (currently furnished with a sofa bed). There are two full bathrooms on this floor, one en suite in the bedroom (tiled shower) and the other off the hallway (bathtub/shower). The stacked washer/dryer is in the hallway closet on the 3rd level. Master suite encompasses the entire 4th floor with high, angled ceilings, a balcony w/ gas fireplace, and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has two sinks and a standing shower as well as a bathtub shower. All windows are covered with cellular shades from Hunter Douglas, shades in the master bedroom are light blocking. Street level, two-car tandem garage with overhead and wall storage and a storage closet. CAT-5 ethernet throughout; central AC & heating; tankless water heater. Biweekly gardening services included.

Right in the heart of Hillcrest, the home is a short walk to popular restaurants and bars, Ralph's, Trader Joe's, and other shops. Balboa Park, museums, and the San Diego Zoo are all minutes away. Easy access to highway SR-163 and to bus lines on University Ave and Park Ave. UCSD and Scripps Hillcrest Hospitals are ~1 mile away.
Earliest least start date is February 1st, lease term is flexible between 6-12 months for $3,800 / month. Available furnished (as shown in photographs) or unfurnished.

Owner pays for gardener; tenant pays for electricity, gas, and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Robinson Ave have any available units?
1540 Robinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Robinson Ave have?
Some of 1540 Robinson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Robinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Robinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Robinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Robinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Robinson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Robinson Ave offers parking.
Does 1540 Robinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 Robinson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Robinson Ave have a pool?
No, 1540 Robinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Robinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1540 Robinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Robinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Robinson Ave has units with dishwashers.

