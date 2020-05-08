1540 Robinson Ave

Amenities

Sunny and spacious Hillcrest townhouse with a private side yard that includes a patio, fire pit, and fountain. Built in 2008, this 4 level home has an open floor plan w/ solid maple floors on the main (2nd) story and a beautiful kitchen. The kitchen opens directly into the dining room and living room with sliding doors that provide access into the side yard. The second floor also has a half bath.



The 3rd floor has 2 rooms, each with private balconies, one set up as a bedroom and the other as an office, but can also serve as a guest room (currently furnished with a sofa bed). There are two full bathrooms on this floor, one en suite in the bedroom (tiled shower) and the other off the hallway (bathtub/shower). The stacked washer/dryer is in the hallway closet on the 3rd level. Master suite encompasses the entire 4th floor with high, angled ceilings, a balcony w/ gas fireplace, and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has two sinks and a standing shower as well as a bathtub shower. All windows are covered with cellular shades from Hunter Douglas, shades in the master bedroom are light blocking. Street level, two-car tandem garage with overhead and wall storage and a storage closet. CAT-5 ethernet throughout; central AC & heating; tankless water heater. Biweekly gardening services included.



Right in the heart of Hillcrest, the home is a short walk to popular restaurants and bars, Ralph's, Trader Joe's, and other shops. Balboa Park, museums, and the San Diego Zoo are all minutes away. Easy access to highway SR-163 and to bus lines on University Ave and Park Ave. UCSD and Scripps Hillcrest Hospitals are ~1 mile away.

Earliest least start date is February 1st, lease term is flexible between 6-12 months for $3,800 / month. Available furnished (as shown in photographs) or unfurnished.



Owner pays for gardener; tenant pays for electricity, gas, and water.