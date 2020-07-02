15383 Maturin Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great 2 bed/2.5 bath Condo, Villa Taviana Community, Rancho Bernado. Best floor plan in the community. The condo is located in well reviewed Villa Taviana community which is walk-able distance to Turtleback School. The Unit is very private and perfectly nestled behind other units for privacy. Wooden Flooring, Granite counters, chrome enmities, pristine crown molding, tile kitchen floor, washer/dryer in unit. refrigerator, beautiful stove/microwave, dishwasher, light wooden cabinetry and custom lights.