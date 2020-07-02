All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 PM

15383 Maturin Dr

15383 Maturin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15383 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2 bed/2.5 bath Condo, Villa Taviana Community, Rancho Bernado. Best floor plan in the community. The condo is located in well reviewed Villa Taviana community which is walk-able distance to Turtleback School. The Unit is very private and perfectly nestled behind other units for privacy. Wooden Flooring, Granite counters, chrome enmities, pristine crown molding, tile kitchen floor, washer/dryer in unit. refrigerator, beautiful stove/microwave, dishwasher, light wooden cabinetry and custom lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15383 Maturin Dr have any available units?
15383 Maturin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15383 Maturin Dr have?
Some of 15383 Maturin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15383 Maturin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15383 Maturin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15383 Maturin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15383 Maturin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15383 Maturin Dr offer parking?
No, 15383 Maturin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15383 Maturin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15383 Maturin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15383 Maturin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15383 Maturin Dr has a pool.
Does 15383 Maturin Dr have accessible units?
No, 15383 Maturin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15383 Maturin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15383 Maturin Dr has units with dishwashers.

