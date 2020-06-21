All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:47 AM

15363 Maturin Dr

15363 Maturin Drive · (858) 815-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15363 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen All Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer.Great common pool,spa,tennis,rec center,fitness center.Walk to school.Near transportation hub.Welcome to Villa Taviana in upscale Rancho Bernardo resort-like living meets all the demands of the pickiest!Located in North County San Diego, within a mile of the I-15 freeway.Villa Taviana is walking distance to HP,Sony,Broadcom.Northrup Grumman. MUST SEE CHARMER!Poway schools.1Covered parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15363 Maturin Dr have any available units?
15363 Maturin Dr has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15363 Maturin Dr have?
Some of 15363 Maturin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15363 Maturin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15363 Maturin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15363 Maturin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15363 Maturin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr does offer parking.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr has a pool.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr have accessible units?
No, 15363 Maturin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15363 Maturin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15363 Maturin Dr has units with dishwashers.
