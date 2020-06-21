15363 Maturin Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen All Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer.Great common pool,spa,tennis,rec center,fitness center.Walk to school.Near transportation hub.Welcome to Villa Taviana in upscale Rancho Bernardo resort-like living meets all the demands of the pickiest!Located in North County San Diego, within a mile of the I-15 freeway.Villa Taviana is walking distance to HP,Sony,Broadcom.Northrup Grumman. MUST SEE CHARMER!Poway schools.1Covered parking!