Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1536 Moorland Drive - 7

1536 Moorland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Moorland Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extra large 2nd floor 1 bedroom is just steps from Sail Bay. You can see the water from your kitchen in this oversized unit!

Vintage open beamed ceilings, fresh carpet & paint throughout. Large kitchen with tons of storage. Mirrored closet doors in bedroom.

The small complex is just a couple short blocks to the water. There's a shared laundry room for tenants and assigned off-street parking. All this in a convenient location surrounded by multi-million dollar homes.

Available mid-September to qualified tenant(s)
No evictions
Solid credit/rental history
Stable employment
Beautiful 8 unit complex located steps away from sail bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 have any available units?
1536 Moorland Drive - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 have?
Some of 1536 Moorland Drive - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Moorland Drive - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 offers parking.
Does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 have a pool?
No, 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 have accessible units?
No, 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Moorland Drive - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

