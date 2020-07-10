1536 Moorland Drive - 7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Extra large 2nd floor 1 bedroom is just steps from Sail Bay. You can see the water from your kitchen in this oversized unit!



Vintage open beamed ceilings, fresh carpet & paint throughout. Large kitchen with tons of storage. Mirrored closet doors in bedroom.



The small complex is just a couple short blocks to the water. There's a shared laundry room for tenants and assigned off-street parking. All this in a convenient location surrounded by multi-million dollar homes.



Available mid-September to qualified tenant(s)

No evictions

Solid credit/rental history

Stable employment

Beautiful 8 unit complex located steps away from sail bay!