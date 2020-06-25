1532 Alcala Place

Amenities

4 br., 2 baths + Fam. Rm. Cul-de-sac - Exceptional home with 1,512 sq. ft. of living space. 4 good-sized bedrooms plus a big family room addition and patio out the back. Ceiling fans. Dishwasher. New paint and new carpet throughout. 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Lots of tropical plants and trees. Big pie-shaped lot on quiet cul-de-sac location. Near shopping, schools and freeways.



Exceptional home in good neighborhood.



1-yr. lease. No pets. Call for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4829463)