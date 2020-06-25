All apartments in San Diego
Location

1532 Alcala Place, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
4 br., 2 baths + Fam. Rm. Cul-de-sac - Exceptional home with 1,512 sq. ft. of living space. 4 good-sized bedrooms plus a big family room addition and patio out the back. Ceiling fans. Dishwasher. New paint and new carpet throughout. 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Lots of tropical plants and trees. Big pie-shaped lot on quiet cul-de-sac location. Near shopping, schools and freeways.

Exceptional home in good neighborhood.

1-yr. lease. No pets. Call for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Alcala Place have any available units?
1532 Alcala Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Alcala Place have?
Some of 1532 Alcala Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Alcala Place currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Alcala Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Alcala Place pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Alcala Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1532 Alcala Place offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Alcala Place offers parking.
Does 1532 Alcala Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Alcala Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Alcala Place have a pool?
No, 1532 Alcala Place does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Alcala Place have accessible units?
No, 1532 Alcala Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Alcala Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Alcala Place has units with dishwashers.
